Shortly after Qualcomm announced its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for flagships, OnePlus confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 series will feature the new chip. Although the company did not reveal any further details about the devices, a new leak claims that the top-of-the-line OnePlus 11 Pro could be the most premium flagship from OnePlus so far.

Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station recently took to Weibo to reveal that the OnePlus 11 will feature a ceramic body with a metal frame, making it the first smartphone from the company to offer such premium construction. In addition, the leak suggests that the device will pack UFS 4.0 storage, which is twice as fast (up to 4200MB/s read and up to 2800MB/s write) as the UFS 3.1 storage (up to 2100MB/s read and up to 1200MB/s write) found on most devices these days.

Although the leak states that OnePlus will offer both features on the OnePlus 11, tipster Max Jambor says that the non-Pro variant won't feature a ceramic body. This leads us to believe that OnePlus might reserve the premium material for the Pro variant. The non-Pro variant will, however, offer UFS 4.0 storage, according to Jambor.

Previous leaks have revealed that the OnePlus 11 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The device will feature a triple camera setup developed in partnership with Hasselblad, consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera. Over on the front, the device will house a 16MP selfie shooter.

Furthermore, leaks claim that the OnePlus 11 Pro will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, an alert slider, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support. On the software front, the device will most likely run OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13. As far as its design is concerned, leaked renders have revealed that it could feature a revamped camera island and a few other minor changes.

OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 11 series in China early next year, and it will make its way to international markets sometime in the first quarter.

Source: Weibo

Via: 9to5Google