Although it’s only been a few weeks since OnePlus launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T, leaks about the company’s next flagship smartphone have already surfaced online. We recently learned that the rumored OnePlus 11 Pro could arrive before the end of this year. Now, renowned leaker OnLeaks has shared renders showcasing its design.

The leaked renders are based on an early prototype of the OnePlus 11 Pro and suggest that OnePlus could adopt a unique camera island design on its next flagship. As you can see in the attached images, the rear-facing camera setup on the OnePlus 11 Pro seems like a mashup of the circular camera island on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the square camera design of the OnePlus 10 Pro. While unique, the new design looks rather odd, and we sincerely hope OnePlus doesn’t settle on this for the final retail variant.

Hey #FutureSquad! I’m back from the Future with 2023’s first major leak!😏 Here comes your very first and very early look at the #OnePlus11Pro through crispy sharp 5K renders! On behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/0esErP2wRa pic.twitter.com/hE1xrysDcU — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2022

In addition to the new camera setup, the leaked renders reveal that the OnePlus 11 Pro will feature the iconic alert slider. This falls in line with a previous statement from the company, claiming that the alert slider could make a comeback on future models. Furthermore, the renders suggest that the OnePlus 11 Pro will benefit from the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, unlike the OnePlus 10T, and it will feature a single front-facing camera housed in a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display.

Currently, we have no further details about the OnePlus 11 Pro. However, we suspect it will launch with Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

