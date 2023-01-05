The OnePlus 11 was officially launched in China just a day ago, and the handset has already become a smash success. This news comes from OnePlus China president Li Jie who hopped on Weibo to share news that the OnePlus 11 presale had "broke the fastest sales record in the history" of the company. While he didn't share any numbers, he did share another interesting fact, responding to a commenter that "there is no OnePlus 11 Pro."

For someone potentially interested in buying a new OnePlus 11, this is big news, considering that the company in the past has introduced many different options for one of its smartphones, giving users ample amount of options. For the time being, that means the OnePlus 11 will be the company's flagship model. But that doesn't mean something better isn't on the horizon, as it could always introduce a new "T" model later in the year with better specifications and slightly revamped design.

When it comes to the OnePlus 11, the handset packs the latest from Qualcomm with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 16GB RAM. In addition, the device comes with a large 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display supporting a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The 5,000mAh battery should be able to provide all-day battery life and the phone's support for 100W charging should allow you to top up in a matter of minutes.

OnePlus has once again co-developed the camera and its associated software with Hasselblad, which should deliver excellent image quality across all three of the cameras found on the OnePlus 11. The company is relying on a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 32MP for its portrait camera. Perhaps a part of the phone that is unique is that it will feature a new 13-channel multi-spectral light-color identifying sensor that should help the phone achieve amazing photos regardless of the scenarios.

While the OnePlus 11 does sound exciting, currently it is only available in China but does have an international release set for next month. It will be interesting to see whether OnePlus 11 has what it takes to be crowned the best smartphone of 2023.

Source: Weibo

Via: PhoneArena