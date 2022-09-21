New OnePlus 11 Pro leak reveals its hardware specifications
While we’re still months away from OnePlus unveiling its next flagship, the OnePlus 11 Pro, leaks about the device have already started cropping up online. We recently got our first look at its design, thanks to renders based on an early prototype from OnLeaks. Now, the leaker has shared some more details about the upcoming smartphone.

According to OnLeaks, the OnePlus 11 Pro will pack Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In addition, the device will allegedly feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

OnLeaks further claims that the OnePlus 11 Pro will feature a triple camera system developed in partnership with Hasselblad. It will consist of a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera. Over on the front, the device will sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

Unlike the OnePlus 10T, the OnePlus 11 Pro will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery with slower 100W wired fast charging support and an alert slider. Other noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.2. On the software front, the OnePlus 11 Pro will likely run OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

While OnePlus is yet to share any details about the OnePlus 11 Pro, we believe that the company will stick to last year’s launch schedule and unveil the device in China early next year. It will likely make its way to other markets a few months after the initial announcement.

What do you think of the OnePlus 11 Pro based on its leaked specs and renders? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 91mobiles

