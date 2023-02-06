OnePlus 11 Ahead of its event on February 7, OnePlus has started taking reservations for the smartphone. Although pricing has not been announced, the company is offering significant incentives for those who reserve early. See at OnePlus

When it comes to the OnePlus 11, there really isn't too much that will surprise people when it's announced on February 7. The reason for this isn't because of the usual leaks but the fact that the company already announced and released the handset in China last month. Since then, those in other parts of the world have been waiting patiently, and as luck would have it, the company has opened its reservation page for the handset for those in the United States.

Best of all, it's offering some incentives, so if you've been thinking about getting a OnePlus 11, you'll definitely want to get your reservation in now. Looking at the reservation page, it looks like the company will offer two versions of the device, a model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with a model that comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As far as colors go, you'll also get two choices with Titan Black and Eternal Green.

When it comes to reservation incentives, you can get up to $500 off with an eligible trade in of a smartphone, along with earning two times in RedCoin virtual tokens, a free protective case if you order using the company's app, and zero percent financing for 24 months. Those that can verify that they are a student will also qualify for a five percent discount. As far as what comes in the box, it looks like you'll get the OnePlus 11, along with a USB-A to USB-C cable, and for some, this might come as a surprise, but you'll also get a charger inside the box.

Of course, since this is OnePlus, you aren't going to get any old charger, instead, the company is throwing in its 80W SuperVOOC adapter that will get your phone topped up in a matter of minutes. Again, if you want to reserve the handset, you can do so by clicking the links in this post.