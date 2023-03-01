OnePlus originally tried to move the needle in the smartphone space, and some may say it swayed from this initial purpose. But it's now back to using a tried-and-tested formula. The last couple of OnePlus phones have been interesting, to say the least, and the OnePlus 11 is now its latest effort to reinvent itself as a flagship phone maker. The OnePlus 11 isn't a radical departure from the OnePlus 10 Pro or the OnePlus 10T, but it fixes some of the shortcomings of previous devices. But has OnePlus done enough to differentiate its new flagship from the existing phones, or is the OnePlus 11 just a minor upgrade that you can ignore and stick with the OnePlus 10 Pro instead? Let's take a look at the OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro comparison to find out how these two phones stack up against each other.

Pricing & availability

Both OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro are now available to purchase, and they'll cost you $699 and $599, respectively, in the U.S. They're both available on the OnePlus website and through a couple of retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, and they're often discounted or come with some freebies. OnePlus is currently offering a free storage upgrade on the OnePlus 11 for a limited time, so grab it while you can. You can always keep an eye on our best OnePlus 11 deals post to be on the lookout for such unmissable deals. Both phones are available with either 128GB or 256GB internal storage, and you can get them in either black or green colors.

Specifications

Before we begin, here's a quick look at the specifications table to find out what each of these phones bring to the table:

Specifications OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus 10 Pro Build Aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus front, Gorilla Glass 5 back

IP64 dust and water resistance Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus front, Gorilla Glass 5 back

IP68 rating (only on T-Mobile models) Dimensions & Weight 6.42 x 2.91 x 0.33 inches(163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm)

7.2 ounces (205g) 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches(163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm)

7.09 ounces (201g) Display 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED

QHD+ screen with 525ppi

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,300 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

1,440 x 3,216 pixels, ~525 PPI

HDR10+ certified

Variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM

128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0 storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

80W wired fast charging (North America)

Charger included in the box 5,000mAh

65W wired fast charging (North America)

50W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Charger included in the box Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 48MP f/2.2, 115-degree FoV

Telephoto: 32MP f/2.0, 2x optical zoom

13-channel Accu-spectrum Light-color Identifier Primary: 48MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, OIS

Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2/150˚ FOV

Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, 3.3x optical zoom

Hasselblad color calibration Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.45, fixed focus 32MP, f/2.2/0.8µm Port USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G sub6

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC 5G (mmWave) for almost all regions and carriers except AT&T in the US

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

Design and display

Both OnePlus phones in this comparison are cut from the same cloth, and there's only a minor difference between the two when it comes to the overall design and build quality. OnePlus is using the same build materials for these phones, so you get the same aluminum mid-frame along with a Gorilla Glass Victus front and a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel. Both phones also have the same footprint overall, so they both feel largely the same in hand, save for the difference in finish based on the variant you pick. The Titan Black and Eternal Green colors for the OnePlus 11 also look very similar to OnePlus 10 Pro's Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The only way you can tell these two phones apart is by looking at the camera module at the back.

The OnePlus 11 now comes with a circular camera module at the back as opposed to the square module found on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The camera island still melts into the aluminum frame on the OnePlus 11, and it looks just as busy as it did on the last year's flagship, but it at least helps differentiate them. You won't find any other physical differences between the two as the alert slider — that went missing on the OnePlus 10T — is back on the OnePlus 11. Both phones are also equally durable, but one area we're not too happy to report is that the OnePlus 11 comes with an official IP64 rating for all models as opposed to the more robust IP68 rating on the T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro. You'll still need a case to protect the OnePlus 11 for everyday use

Moving over to the display, you're once again looking at a very similar package on the front, as they both feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Both displays also curve as you approach the edges, and they both have a selfie camera cutout towards the upper-left corner. You're looking at identical displays here with the same 525ppi and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both panels are HDR10+ certified, and they both top out at 1,300 nits brightness too. You can't go wrong with either of these displays, as they both pack a punch and are great for both day-to-day usage and media consumption. If you want a more in-depth breakdown of the display, we have you covered here.

Internal hardware and cameras

The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro are both performance-centric devices, so you can expect them to offer solid performance. They both are powered by some of the most powerful chipsets in the mobile space, and you get plenty of RAM too. The OnePlus 11 is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The newer chip is known to perform slightly better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it's more power efficient. The OnePlus 11 can be purchased with up to 16GB of RAM whereas the OnePlus 10 Pro tops out at 12GB. That's not necessarily a deal-breaker though, as 12GB is still plenty to handle, and you get 8GB RAM in the base variants of each phone.

Both phones also top out at 256GB of storage, and there's no way to add a microSD card for expansion. It is, however, worth noting that the OnePlus 11 comes with LPDDR5X memory as opposed to LPDDR5 on the OnePlus 10 Pro, and you also get UFS 4.0 storage spec on the 256GB variant of the new flagship. We don't expect to see a ton of differences in performance, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expectedly better and consistent with its output while consuming less power overall. This is why the 5,000mAh battery inside the OnePlus 11 will last you longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The newer flagship also supports faster charging at 80W versus the 65W charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro, so it's arguably a bit better overall.

One notable – rather annoying — omission on the OnePlus 11 is that it doesn't support wireless charging, meaning you'll have to rely on the wired fast charger to top it up. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, supports up to 50W wired and up to 5W reverse wireless charging.

The camera system on the OnePlus 11 is improved compared to the OnePus 10 Pro, too, as you get a new set of sensors for better photos and videos. The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 11 includes a 50MP f/1.8 sensor with OIS, a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with 115-degree FOV, and a 32MP f/2.0 lens with support for up to 2X optical zoom. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro's triple camera system includes a 48MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for up to 3.3X optical zoom. The selfies are handled by a 16MP f/2.4 and a 32MP f/2.2 camera on the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro, respectively. Both phones can record 8K videos at up to 24fps and 4K videos at up to 60fps using the rear camera. The front cameras on both phones top out at 1080p@30fps video recording.

OnePlus 11 comes with a bunch of new camera sensors, but it's safe to say that they're both just as versatile at capturing different scenes. Both phones take advantage of Hasselblad's color science for processing photos, and you'll find almost the same camera features and shooting modes on them too. We haven't had a chance to capture the same set of photos using both phones just yet, but we'll leave some camera samples below for you to check out.

OnePlus 11 camera samples:

5 Images

Close

OnePlus 10 Pro camera samples:

Software

OnePlus 11 ships with OxygenOS 13 out of the box, which is based on Android 13. The OnePlus 10 Pro shipped with OxygenOS 12 out of the box, but it has since been updated to OxygenOS 13, too, so you now get pretty much the same software experience on both phones. OnePlus recently committed to delivering up to four major Android OS updates and an additional year's worth of security updates to its flagship, so you can expect both phones to get updates for many years to come. The newer flagship will get an additional Android OS update as the OnePlus 10 Pro is already a year old, and it just received the Android 13 update.

Which one should you buy?

The OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro is a close match-up as they're very similar to each other. Sure, you do get a spec-bump on the OnePlus 11 to make it more competitive against the other flagships on the market, but is it worth considering over the OnePlus 10 Pro? If you are an existing OnePlus 10 Pro user, then you have little to no reason to upgrade unless you really want the upgraded internals and the new set of cameras. Yes, the newer flagship has slightly better performance and new camera sensors to capture photos and videos, but the OnePlus 10 Pro wasn't particularly bad at either of those things, to begin with. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 definitely has better numbers on benchmarks and is more power efficient, but they don't warrant an upgrade unless you're really not happy with the OnePlus 10 Pro's performance and battery life. The rest of the specifications and features are almost identical, so you're not getting anything new.

As for those who are looking to upgrade from a relatively older device, pricing is one of the biggest factors to consider. There's a $100 difference between the two phones in this comparison. If you're working with a limited budget then we recommend picking up the OnePlus 10 Pro over the new phone. It's very similar to the OnePlus 11, and you're not going to miss out on anything significant. But if you don't want to compromise and are looking to shop the absolute best of OnePlus has to offer in 2023, then you'll have to splurge on the OnePlus 11. It's a great phone that checks a lot of the right boxes to deliver a solid experience overall, and it even comes with powerful hardware including the new Snapdragon chip, LPDDR5X memory, and UFS 4.0 storage. We just wish OnePlus did something more to distinguish it from its predecessor.

Now that you know how this particular comparison plays out, tell us which OnePlus phone are you planning to buy in 2023 by dropping a line in the comments below. Alternatively, you can also stop by our collection of the best phones in 2023 to check out options from other manufacturers, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra.