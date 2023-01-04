The OnePlus 11 was officially unveiled earlier today, and if you’re like many of the writers at XDA, it’s hard to imagine being more excited. In case you want to give your current device the look and feel of OnePlus' latest flagship, the official wallpapers might be just what you’re after.

As with every new OnePlus phone launch, the new smartphone features a cool selection of static and live wallpapers. We’ve managed to get our hands on all the stock wallpapers that will come bundled with the OnePlus 11, and you can download them for use with any of your devices.

Static wallpapers

The OnePlus 11's firmware comes with two static wallpapers, having a resolution of 1440 x 3216. They are named after the two different colorways — "Eternal Green" and "Titan Black" — available for the device.

Here's what they look like:

Live wallpapers

Along with the static wallpapers shown above, the OnePlus 11 also includes 2 animated wallpapers. You can check them out in the YouTube video embedded below.

Download

The attached wallpapers are a compressed version of the original, with lower file size and resolution. If you want to download the OnePlus 11 stock wallpapers for your device, you can get them in their original resolution from the link below.

Download the OnePlus 11 wallpapers

The static wallpapers are available in PNG format, and you shouldn't face any issues setting them up on your phone with the default wallpaper picker. In case you do, opt for the Google Wallpapers app instead. The animated wallpapers, on the other hand, have been shared as standard MP4 video files, so you might have to use the steps outlined in our guide on setting videos as live wallpapers to apply them on your device.

If you're looking for other new wallpapers to try out, the Oppo Find N2 series wallpapers are worth checking out, and we have downloads for all of the MIUI 14 wallpapers, too.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the assistance!