OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 11, marks a significant shift in the company's product strategy from gradually increasing the price of its top-end models over the last few years. It signals a strong attempt to return to its roots and offer an almost flagship experience at a lower price than competing devices from Apple and Samsung. While that has landed the OnePlus 11 a well-deserved spot on our list of the best phones, its lower price tag isn't the only thing differentiating it from more premium smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro. OnePlus has cut corners in some areas to achieve a lower price point, and, as a result, the OnePlus 11 isn't quite as premium as last year's OnePlus 10 Pro.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro included almost all the features you'd get with competing flagships, that's not completely the case. OnePlus removed premium features, like wireless charging support, and downgraded a few components. Instead of a USB Type-C 3.1 port like its predecessor, the latest flagship features a slower USB Type-C 2.0 port. In addition, the device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, while the OnePlus 10 Pro had an IP68 rating.

The OnePlus 11 is water-resistant but not waterproof

For those unfamiliar with Ingress Protection ratings, the OnePlus 11's IP64 rating signifies that it offers the same level of dust protection as its predecessor but is a bit inferior when it comes to water resistance. In this case, the first number following the IP highlights solid particle (i.e., dust) ingress protection. 6 is the highest level of solid particle ingress protection, which means that the OnePlus 11 is dust-tight, and you don't have to worry about damaging the device in dusty environments.

The second number highlights liquid ingress protection. The 4 signifies that the OnePlus 11 can withstand splashes of water from any direction, but it might not survive complete immersion. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, was rated at IP68, which means it's suitable for continuous immersion in up to three meters of water for at least 30 minutes. Therefore, you should be extra careful around water bodies or buy a case for the OnePlus 11 that offers better water resistance.

Despite the lack of wireless charging, a slower USB Type-C port, and a worse IP rating, the OnePlus 11 is a great phone for those who want a flagship experience without spending top dollar. If that's you, consider purchasing one from the link provided below.