Although the OnePlus 11 is not as feature-rich as the top-of-the-line flagships from Samsung and Apple, it's still among the best phones you can buy in 2023. It offers fast and smooth performance thanks to Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a premium build quality at par with other flagships, an impressive 2K 120Hz AMOLED display, and a decent camera setup with a capable 50MP primary shooter. But its affordable price is what sets the phone apart from competing flagships.

Starting at just $699 for the base 8GB+128GB model, the OnePlus 11 is inarguably the best affordable flagship currently on the market. However, OnePlus has had to cut some corners to launch the phone at this competitive price. As a result, it misses out on some premium features that were available on last year's OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus axed a few premium features to make the OnePlus 11 more affordable

The OnePlus 10 Pro is undoubtedly the most well-rounded OnePlus phone so far. In addition to flagship-grade hardware across the board, it offered pretty much all the premium features you'd expect to see on a top-of-the-line flagship. For instance, the device included 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging, reverse wireless charging, a fast USB Type-C 3.1 port, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. But it also cost almost as much as other premium flagships at launch, starting at $900 for the base 8GB+128GB variant.

With the OnePlus 11, OnePlus has made a strong attempt to return to its roots and offer an almost flagship experience at a much lower price point. But to make that happen, OnePlus has removed wireless and reverse wireless charging support, traded the USB Type-C 3.1 port with a slower USB Type-C 2.0 port, and downgraded to an IP64 rating on the newer model.

Therefore, if you're used to the convenience wireless charging offers, you should probably skip the OnePlus 11. But if you can live without it, you'd be glad to know that the phone more than makes up for the lack of wireless charging with extremely fast 80W wired charging support. OnePlus ships a compatible 80W charging brick in the box, so you don't have to purchase one separately, and it can get the phone from 0-100% in a little over 30 minutes.

Despite missing a few premium features, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best phones currently on the market, and you should consider grabbing one from the link below if you're looking for the best smartphone experience in the sub-$700 price range. Also, check out our roundup of the best OnePlus 11 deals for additional savings on your purchase.