You might recall that OnePlus produced a Genshin Impact Edition of the OnePlus Ace Pro last year. While the OnePlus 10T, i.e. the global variant of the phone didn't get such treatment, we managed to extract the wallpapers and various other assets from the firmware so that you can use them on any device. Now, the company is doing the same thing for the OnePlus Ace 2, also known as the OnePlus 11R for international markets. The OnePlus Ace 2 Genshin Impact Edition may be limited to China, but that shall not stop you from experiencing its theming goodies on the phone you already own.

The "Lava Red" color is a subtle nod to Mao Xiangling, the character of the pyro/fire element in the Genshin Impact. The special edition also comes with a whopping 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The limited availability factor is indeed a bummer for the rest of us, but you can get the cool exclusive wallpapers and ringtones from that phone right here.

OnePlus 11R Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers

The OnePlus 11R/Ace 2's Genshin Impact Edition packs two unique wallpapers that pay tribute to the iconic open-world action RPG and the Xiangling character. Check them out in the gallery below.

2 Images

Close

In addition, the collection includes a live version of the character wallpaper:

Other software customizations

Apart from the wallpapers, the special edition of the smartphone also features a custom Genshin Impact-based theme, a new Always-on-Display design, and several ringtones. While there's no simple non-root method to apply these (except the ringtones) on your device, modders on our forums should be able to port them to other devices. In case you, or someone you know, are familiar with the process, you can grab the assets from the link provided below and share the mods over on our forums.

OnePlus 11R/Ace 2 XDA forums

Download

Note that the wallpapers shown in the gallery above are compressed versions of the original high-resolution files. You can download the untouched image and video assets from the link provided below. Both the static and live wallpapers measure 1240 x 2772 pixels.

Download OnePlus 11R/Ace 2 Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers, ringtones, AoD, and theme

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the assistance.

What do you think of the new OnePlus Ace 2 Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers and UI customizations? Let us know in the comments section below.