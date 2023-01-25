The OnePlus 11 won't be the only smartphone OnePlus unveils at its upcoming Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. Following a premature announcement from Amazon, the company has confirmed that it will also announce the OnePlus 11R at the event.

Earlier today, Amazon India unexpectedly sent out a notification revealing that the OnePlus 11R will arrive with the OnePlus 11 on February 7. The notification doesn't offer any details about the device, but it gives us a glimpse of its back panel and confirms that OnePlus will launch it during the Cloud 11 event on February 7.

Shortly after Amazon's mishap, OnePlus India took to Twitter to confirm that the affordable flagship would indeed arrive with the OnePlus 11 early next month. However, it didn't reveal any further information.

The OnePlus 11R will follow the OnePlus 10R from last year, offering some flagship-level hardware at an affordable price. Leaks suggest that the device could pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W wired fast charging support. Unlike the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R will likely be limited to select Asian markets, but we can't confirm availability details at the moment.

In addition to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the upcoming Cloud 11 event, showcase its first mechanical keyboard, and unveil the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

Which upcoming OnePlus device are you excited about? Is it the next-gen flagship or the Keychron-designed mechanical keyboard? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: MySmartPrice