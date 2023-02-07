While we're all wooing over the OnePlus 11, there's one more upcoming device from the Chinese OEM that deserves our attention: the OnePlus 11R. Despite what it might seem like at first, it's not just a "Lite" variant of the OnePlus 11. Teased specs, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging set the OnePlus 11R apart as a different beast of its own. If you're not getting one, but still dig the aesthetics, the stock wallpapers have now been pulled, and you can download them and try them out on your phone right now.

Static wallpapers

The three base colors for the device are expected to be Galactic Silver, Sonic Black, and Red. As a result, there are three new device-specific static wallpapers, named after the colorways. Here's what they look like:

Live wallpaper

Unlike the unanimated ones, there is only one new live wallpaper. You can check it out in the YouTube video embedded below:

Download

The wallpapers shown above are compressed versions of the original files. Therefore, we recommend our readers to opt for the full-resolution assets to get the most out of them. The download link below contains the uncompressed versions of all the wallpapers.

Download the OnePlus 11R wallpapers

The static wallpapers are in PNG format and have a resolution of 1240 × 2772, making them a great pick for any smartphone. The live wallpaper, on the other hand, is in MP4 format, so follow along with the guide on how to set a video as a live wallpaper on Android to use it on your device.

Back in January, we also shared all the new wallpapers that OnePlus is shipping with the OnePlus 11. You can download the OnePlus 11 wallpapers by heading to our previous coverage.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the assistance!