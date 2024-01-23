Key Takeaways OnePlus has officially revealed its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, which will cost $800.

The company's newest phone includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, an upgraded camera system, better battery and charging options, and a brighter display.

The OnePlus 12 will be available for purchase starting Feb. 6, and the company is offering a $100 trade-in credit for any phone in any condition.

OnePlus today formally revealed its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, although the phone was already available in China for over a month. The company's phones typically compete with the best phones of the year while hitting a lower price point, and that is truer than ever this year. To make things even better, the company is also bringing the OnePlus 12R to the global market, making it the first OnePlus R series phone to enter the U.S.

The OnePlus 12 is shipping with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, an upgraded display, and a fresh camera system. Plus, there are some highly-anticipated additions to the smartphone as well, such as wireless charging. That's all at a price point of $800, which is completely unchanged from last year. The OnePlus 12R is a more toned down version, delivering almost the same experience as the flagship at a lower price point. Read on to find out about all the new OnePlus 12 series features, and how you can get the new smartphones.

Specifications



OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.78" FHD+ OLED RAM 12GB, 16GB 8/16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 5,400mAh 5500mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB-C Operating System OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm 16MP Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS Primary: 50MP f/1.8; Ultrawide: 8MP f/2.2; Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) 6.42x 2.96x0.34 in (163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm) Colors Silver, Black, Green Cool Blue, Iron Gray Weight 7.76 ounces (220g) 7.30 ounces (207g) IP Rating IP65 IP54 Price Starting at $800 $500

New features

The chipset and camera system have been upgraded

While the outside of the OnePlus 12 looks a lot like the OnePlus 11, the internals have been overhauled. It starts with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is the latest Qualcomm has to offer (as long as you ignore the Galaxy version of the chip). We reviewed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, finding that it does bring significant gains in CPU performance. You might not notice a difference between this new chip and the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it's still a nice addition.

More importantly, OnePlus has upgraded the camera system on the OnePlus 12, sticking with Hasselblad sensors. The main camera is Sony's 50MP LYT-808, which has an f/1.6 aperture and a 1/1.4-inch sensor size. The company also jumped on the telephoto camera trend, adding an OV648 periscope telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. Rounding out the triple-camera system is a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a 114-degree field-of-view.

OnePlus rounds out its charging by going wireless, finally

There have always been compromises that OnePlus made to meet its price targets for its flagships, but not all have been well-received by consumers. In one of the more highly-anticipated moves of 2024, OnePlus has finally added wireless charging support to the OnePlus 12. The smartphone has a 5,400 mAh battery capacity, which is up from the 5,000 mAh battery on the OnePlus 11. The new smartphone will support 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The brightest display ever on a smartphone

Last year's OnePlus 11 already had a solid display, which the company called a "Super Fluid AMOLED" screen. This year, the OnePlus 12 sports a "ProXDR display" with a name that sounds familiar to Apple's Pro Display XDR nomenclature. Setting the marketing terms aside, the OnePlus 12 includes a 6.82-inch screen with a 1440 x 3186 resolution. It uses LTPO OLED technology to variate refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz.

OnePlus is calling the OnePlus 12 "the brightest display ever in a smartphone," with a peak brightness rating of 4,500 nits. Average brightness levels aren't as impressive, though, as the OnePlus 12 gets 600 nits of typical brightness and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode.

OnePlus 12R

Packs a lot of punch for the price

Source: OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R ditches the new Snapdragon chip in favor of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from last year. It's the same chip that was found inside the flagships like Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so it's the same chip that we know and love from last year. OnePlus is said to have beefed up the cooling to make the OnePlus 12R more efficient than OnePlus 11R. This phone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is using the latest LTPO 4.0 panel for better performance and efficiency on this phone too, and it has a claimed maximum brightness of 1,600 nits.

The OnePlus 12R packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for up to 80W fast charging, but keep in mind that there is no support for wireless charging here. As for the optics, we're looking at a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. Selfies are handled by a 16MP f/2.4 camera. Other highlights of the phone include an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and Android 14 OS out of the box.

Pricing and availability

OnePlus is again offering guaranteed trade-in values

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 12 in the U.S. and Canada starting on Feb. 6 at an $800 starting price. The base model includes 12GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and is available in the Silky Black colorway. An upgraded model with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the Silky Black and Flowery Emerald colorways is available for $900. You can get the OnePlus 12 at OnePlus, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The OnePlus 12R goes on sale in the U.S. and Canada starting February 13, and it starts at $500 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. You can also grab the 16GB model for $600, and the phone will be available through the same channels as the regular OnePlus 12.

You can trade in any phone, in any condition, and get $100 off the cost of a new OnePlus 12 phone — guaranteed. The maximum you can get for a trade-in is a $700 credit, which should knock down the price of a OnePlus 12 quite a bit. Other pre-order benefits include a free 50W wireless charger for OnePlus buyers and 0% APR financing. These are just the offers we know about, and we'll likely see more promotions come in from cellular carriers in the hours after the North American launch.