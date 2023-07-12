It seems like yesterday when the OnePlus 11 made its debut. It was a great phone with excellent features that presented lots of value. It even made it onto our best smartphones list, offering better speed and software than its competitors. Now, the phone's successor is making its first appearance through leaked renders, and it looks like OnePlus is going to stick with the previous handset's design language with only minor changes being made. Let's go ahead and check out the latest leaked renders for the OnePlus 12.

Source: Smartprix

The new renders come to us from Smartprix, teaming up once again with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his Twitter handle OnLeaks. The source offers up several images of the phone, giving us a good look of what's to come. Although the overall look seems to borrow heavily from the OnePlus 11, there are some difference like a curved display that has thinner bezels, and a front-facing camera that has been shifted to the center for a more symmetrical look.

Source: Smartprix

Perhaps one of the largest changes we can see is the new camera on the rear, specifically a new periscope camera. Periscope cameras have become more and more popular over the years, providing added reach with the lens, without adding too much to the body of the phone. As for specifications, there have been rumors of the device using Qualcomm's next generation processor, and impressive charging speeds, but we'll leave this as is since it's better to report on these aspects when more reliable sources offer up details.

As far as how close these renders reflect the retail unit that will eventually find its way to consumers' hands, it's hard to say, but the source does state that these renders were created using a prototype unit that's currently in testing. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus can further refine its next flagship.