Before you start Googling the best OnePlus 12 cases or looking for the best screen protectors, before you even start checking out the best OnePlus deals, you'll need to decide which OnePlus phone works for you. The new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are both competitive smartphones, but it can be tough to figure out whether you should spend more on the 12 or go with the 12R.

Luckily, below you'll find the ultimate comparison between the OnePlus 12 and 12R.

Price, availability, and specs

A capable phone and its more premium big brother

You can find the OnePlus 12 at your favorite retailers of choice, and the 12 starts at $799 for the 256GB model with 12GB of RAM, while the 512GB model with 16GB RAM goes for $899. You also get the choice between a Silky Black and Flowy Emerald colorway. Pre-orders are live right now, while shipping begins February 6th. It's worth noting there aren't carrier subsidies, though.

The OnePlus 12R is also available at a variety of retailers, and the 12R begins at $499 for the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM and goes up to $599 for the 256GB model with 16GB of RAM. With the 12R, you can choose between Iron Gray and Cool Blue colorways. Pre-orders are live now, and shipping begins February 13th. Like with the 12, there aren't carrier subsidies for the 12R.



OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.78" FHD+ OLED RAM 12GB, 16GB 8/16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 5,400mAh 5500mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB-C Operating System OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm 16MP Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS Primary: 50MP f/1.8; Ultrawide: 8MP f/2.2; Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) 6.42x 2.96x0.34 in (163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm) Colors Black, Green Cool Blue, Iron Gray Weight 7.76 ounces (220g) 7.30 ounces (207g) IP Rating IP65 IP54 Price Starting at $800 $500

Design and display

Tons of similarities

Both the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R are incredibly sleek, slickly designed smartphones. Like Samsung's Galaxy S24 series of phones, the OnePlus 12 line is minimalist and futuristic, while with plenty of curves and rounded corners, neither feels boxy nor industrial. The camera cutouts on both phones offer up some visual flair without becoming obnoxious, too.

It's worth noting that the 12 is slightly heavier (7.76oz vs 7.3oz) and slightly larger (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches vs 6.42 x 2.96 x 0.34 inches), but in general, the differences in size and weight between the two aren't enormous. Both also feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology for some sincere protection against drops and cracks with their displays.

Outside the glass, the actual panels of the 12 and 12R are very similar. The 12 features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO OLED display with a 3168 x 1440 resolution, and the 12R has a 6.78-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO OLED display with a 2780 x 1264 resolution. Both phones have a peak brightness of 4500 nits and support HDR and Dolby Vision, too.

Design is consistent between the two, and while the displays of both are quite similar, the 12 is higher resolution, which will be noticeable since both phones have 6-inch screens.

Hardware and performance

A powerful chip vs the latest tech

Source: OnePlus

Both the 12 and the 12R support up to 16GB of RAM, while the biggest performance differential between the two comes down to their processors. The 12 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the 12R has the last-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

According to chipmaker Qualcomm, the Gen 3 version of the Snapdragon 8 brings some improvements to CPU and GPU power to the table, and in our OnePlus 12 review, we found it to be "fast, smooth, and efficient." While the Gen 2 version of the Snapdragon 8 isn't the latest and greatest anymore, up until just a few months ago it was the premier Android processor out there.

The OnePlus 11 also featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and in our review from February 2023 we said, "The processor speaks for itself — it's the most powerful chip in any Android device right now." So, while it may, indeed, be beat out by the next generation, the Gen 2 is still an incredibly powerful processor capable of handling just about anything from multitasking to gaming.

Interestingly absent on the OnePlus 12 line is generative AI. With Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi leveraging AI tech in the form of new features on their latest flagships, OnePlus not doing something similar is a bit of a disappointment. However, it could be the case that the OnePlus 12 and 12R are updated down the line with some AI-powered features, but we'll have to wait and see.

In short, there's no doubt that the 12 is the more powerful phone thanks to its newer chip; however, the 12R is still an exceedingly capable phone with more than enough power for most.

Camera

The OnePlus 12 is a real stunner

With the OnePlus 12, you're getting a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera in the rear camera array, while you also get a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. In our review, we were thoroughly impressed by the zoom capabilities of the telescope camera, and in general, the camera array was excellent, with us calling it "absolutely among the best cameras for phones sold in the U.S."

With the 12R, you're getting a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens in the rear array, as well as a 16MP front-facing selfie camera. We haven't had a chance to review the OnePlus 12R just yet, so you'll have to hang tight for our full impressions of its camera setup, but as you can see, the kit in the 12R is significantly less impressive than what's in the 12.

When it comes to the camera on the OnePlus 12, it's among the best smartphone cameras out there. You'll likely be able to take some casual pics here and there with the 12R without problems, but the hardware difference between the two is certainly striking, making the 12 the top choice.

Battery life

Excellent all-around performance

In our testing of the OnePlus 12, we were treated to excellent battery life. With heavy usage, our OnePlus 12 managed to go a full 15-hour day and still have over 20% charge left in the tank, putting it among the best battery life performance we've seen.

We don't have numbers on the 12R's battery life just yet, but considering it manages a slightly larger battery than what you find in the 12, and considering that the OnePlus 11 that featured the same chip as the 12R managed a full day of battery life too, we'd expect you'll be able to use your 12R all day without having stopping to charge, but make sure to stay tuned for our full review.

Nonetheless, the battery life of the OnePlus 12 is simply extraordinarily tough to beat.

OnePlus 12 vs 12R: Which is right for you?

Better may not be worth the cash for everyone

As you might expect, the OnePlus 12 is the better smartphone. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise since it's the more premium version of the 12R with more powerful hardware, but either way, if you want to know what's better, the answer is the OnePlus 12.

However, the differences between the two aren't night and day. If you don't mind a slightly lower-resolution display, a powerful chip that just may not be the most powerful on the market, and you don't need a best-in-class camera, the OnePlus 12R is an excellent option.

With a top-of-the-line chip, an impressive camera array, a good-looking display, and some best-in-class battery life, the OnePlus 12 is simply an excellent all-around smartphone that can suit just about anyone. Plus, it won't cost as much as a flagship like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, either.

However, that doesn't mean the 12R isn't a great choice too. If you don't mind making a few compromises, namely in terms of resolution, camera quality, and a last-gen chip, the 12R offers up much of what the 12 does for significantly less cost, making it a great choice if on a budget.