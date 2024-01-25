OnePlus 12 High-end specs, entry-level price The OnePlus 12 is priced like an entry-level flagship but has hardware and features to rival premium phones that cost a grand or more. It's large, sleek, and powerful and corrects many of the flaws that held the OnePlus 11 back from feeling like a flagship-tier device. For the same price as the iPhone 15, the OnePlus 12 gives you quite a bit more. Pros Big and beautiful Powerful SoC Excellent value Cons Fairly heavy $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at OnePlus

Apple iPhone 15 Solid iOS flagship $730 $830 Save $100 The iPhone 15 isn't as good of a value as the OnePlus 12, and some of its design features are starting to look and feel a bit dated. Nevertheless, it's a great phone and the one to buy for iOS fans looking for an entry-level flagship. It also offers a nice compact form factor, making it appealing to those who don't want to carry around a huge phone all day. Pros A16 Bionic chip is a performer Pocket-friendly size USB-C charging, finally Cons Not as good of a value Display is only 60Hz $830 at Amazon $730 at Best Buy $799 at Apple



The first quarter of the year is one of the most exciting times for Android fans, with brands like Samsung and Google rolling out their new flagship phones. The Android market is competitive, though, and rising challengers such as OnePlus are also dropping some great phones, like the new OnePlus 12. Apple saves its flagship releases for later in the year, and the iOS crowd got their hands on the iPhone 15 series in September 2023. Considering the OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15 occupy the same price bracket, it's worth asking how they stack up.

For many people looking at these two phones, the choice between the OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15 comes down to which software ecosystem they favor – iOS or Android. But considering these flagships start at the same price, it's a good idea to compare the two to see which one comes out ahead in terms of design, hardware, and performance. If you're not married to a particular operating system and are considering one of these smartphones, or if you're just curious to see how they compare, read on.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Price, specs & availability

The OnePlus 12 and Apple iPhone 15 carry a sticker price of $799 in their base configurations. For iPhone shoppers, upgrades for the 15 are limited to storage options, with 128GB in the base configuration and additional storage available (up to 512GB for a $1,099 MSRP). The OnePlus 12 offers upgrade options for both RAM and storage. It comes standard with 12GB of RAM, upgradable to 16GB, and 256GB of onboard storage, which you can increase to up to 512GB. Fully upgraded, the OnePlus 12 will set you back $899.

Apple offers the iPhone 15 in light blue, pink, pastel yellow, pale green, and black. The OnePlus 12 is available in silver, black, and green. Shoppers can order the iPhone 15 directly from Apple, network carriers, and major retailers. The OnePlus 12 is currently for sale at the OnePlus online store, Best Buy, and Amazon.

OnePlus 12 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,400mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Operating System OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) Colors Black, Green Weight 7.76 ounces (220g) Price Starting at $800 Charge speed 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging

Apple iPhone 15 SoC Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Display 6.1-inch Dynamic OLED Display, FHD+ resolution 2556x1179 RAM 6GB RAM Storage Up to 512GB Battery 3,349mAh Ports USB Type-C Operating System iOS 17 Front camera 12MP ƒ/1.9 Rear camera Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Telephoto: 12MP ƒ/1.6 aperture Connectivity 5G (Sub-6GHz and mmWave) Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) Colors Black, blue, green, yellow, pink Weight 6.02 ounces (171 gm) Price Starting at $799 Charge speed 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless, 7.5W Qi wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

Design

Different phones for different audiences

Source: OnePlus

The iPhone 15 is an entry-level flagship that's on the smaller side and competes with Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24. The OnePlus 12 is larger and has some more advanced features and hardware, yet is priced similarly to the iPhone 15 and other entry-level flagship offerings. That places the OnePlus 12 in a competitive spot. It will appeal to Android users looking for something comparable to a higher-end flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S24+. The OnePlus 12 may also entice people who are already considering an entry-level flagship like the Galaxy S24 but want to get something that offers more for the same price (provided they're willing to go with a lesser-known brand, like OnePlus).

If phone size is important to you, the choice between the OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15 is relatively easy. The 6.1-inch iPhone will appeal to those who like a more pocket-friendly device, while the OnePlus offering will please those who think bigger is better. As far as esthetics are concerned, the phones are very different. The iPhone 15 retains the sharp edges that Apple reintroduced with the iPhone 12 series and the recognizable square camera module. The OnePlus 12 features soft, rounded edges and an equally distinctive rear camera with four sensors in a circular module. These are very different phones aimed at different audiences, with their similar price tags being the one thing that ties them together.

Display

Bigger is better in this case

The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch dynamic Super Retina OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple displays rarely disappoint, and the iPhone 15's screen is as good as the Pro series, albeit with a lower refresh rate. In contrast, the OnePlus 12 features a larger 6.82-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED touchscreen with a 3168 x 1440 resolution and variable 120Hz refresh rate. That size difference alone might be enough to settle the debate for many people.

Size considerations aside, the OnePlus display is superior, offering a higher resolution, greater pixel density (510 P vs. 461 PPI), and a smoother refresh rate, making it more comparable to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also has a much cleaner-looking face, whereas the iPhone's obtrusive notch and wider bezels are starting to look a bit dated.

Software

The endless debate

The iPhone 15 launched with iOS 17, the latest version of Apple's long-running smartphone operating system. OnePlus 12 runs on Android 14 overlaid with the phone maker's customized OxygenOS interface, adding extra features and conveniences for app management and multitasking. If you've been using a smartphone for any time, you likely have an operating system you prefer, and iOS vs. Android debate may rage on until the sun burns out.

Those who aren't too picky about our mobile OS (so long as it works) are fortunate to have more choices when shopping for a phone. Your choice may boil down to what other devices you own. If you don't use any other Apple products, the customizability of Android may be more appealing. If you've already stepped into the Apple ecosystem, however, an iPhone might make more sense, allowing you to sync your devices for a more streamlined experience. It's also arguably the better operating system for the average user.

Performance

Snapdragon vs. Bionic

Source: OnePlus

Sitting inside the OnePlus 12 is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which delivers a 20 to 30% increase in performance over the Gen 2 chip, according to Qualcomm's benchmarks. But arguably, the biggest upgrade that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 brings to the smartphone world is greatly improved generative AI processing capabilities, with almost a 100% increase in performance. It will be interesting to see what this means for smartphones in the age of AI.

Despite being released in 2023, the iPhone 15 runs on the A16 Bionic chipset, which Apple rolled out the year prior. Once again, the iPhone 15 lags behind the OnePlus 12 here. The A16 Bionic lags behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is more comparable to Apple's newer A17 Pro chip. Increasing the performance gap even further is that the OnePlus 12 comes standard with 12GB of RAM, which is twice as much as the iPhone 15's 6GB of memory.

The iPhone 15 is not a slow device by any means. The A16 Bionic is a great chip, and the iPhone 15 is a modern flagship capable of delivering a great iOS experience when juggling apps, gaming, or doing other demanding tasks. However, it's outclassed by the OnePlus 12 in raw hardware specs, and it's worth mentioning again that these phones carry the same starting MSRP.

Battery life & charging

Bigger phone, much bigger battery

The OnePlus 12 has received a battery upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, with the internal capacity getting bumped to 5,400mAh from 5,000mAh. That's a nice boost and a considerable advantage over the iPhone 15's 3,349mAh battery. That said, Apple can get away with a smaller battery as the iPhone 15 is pretty easy on power consumption, thanks in no small part to the efficiency of the A16 Bionic SoC. In our tests, we regularly got a full day's worth of regular use before recharging.

However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is also more energy efficient than its predecessor while being more powerful. The OnePlus 11 lasted all day for us, and we expect the newer model to be even better, although we need to spend more time with it. The OnePlus 12 also has wireless charging, which was curiously absent from the OnePlus 11 and held that phone back from feeling like a true flagship-level phone.

OnePlus 12 charging speeds are impressive, with 80-watt wired speeds (100 outside of North America) and 50-watt wireless charging. Those are among the fastest speeds in the smartphone game, leaving the iPhone 15's 20-watt wired and 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging in the dust. On the bright side, at least the iPhone 15 has USB-C charging now. That means that the best iPhone 15 chargers can also work with many other devices.

Camera

The telephoto lens makes the difference

The rear camera module is the most distinctive aspect of the OnePlus 12's visual design. Within it, you'll find a 50MP main camera, a 48MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 11's telephoto lens was limited to 2x optical zoom, which was a sticking point for us, and it's good to see this corrected with the latest release. The OnePlus 12 can also record 8K video at 24fps and 4K footage at up to 60fps. The front-facing camera is also impressive for a selfie cam, with a crisp 32MP sensor.

The iPhone 12's main camera doesn't lag far behind, with a 48MP sensor that's a major improvement over the woefully underpowered 12MP camera on the iPhone 14. There's no telephoto lens, but the main sensor can take excellent photos at 2x zoom. Still, a telephoto camera would have been nice, and it's yet another advantage that the OnePlus 12 has over the iPhone 15. The iPhone also can't record 8K video but can still handle 4K video at up to 60 fps.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Which is right for you?

Just looking at the specs alone, and with the starting price of these two phones being equal, it's hard to recommend the iPhone 15 unless you're set on iOS. The OnePlus 12 simply gives you more for the same cost, and some welcome updates, such as wireless charging, make this feel more like a proper flagship device. If you're open to Android and don't mind a bigger phone, the OnePlus 12 gets you a lot of phone for the money.

OnePlus 12 More phone, same price The specs on paper make it hard to believe that the OnePlus 15 is an $800 phone. From its more powerful system-on-chip to its superior camera setup, it outperforms the iPhone 15 in almost every way, but without a larger sticker price. OnePlus also addressed the major shortcomings of the OnePlus 11, making it feel like a proper flagship and not just a "flagship alternative." $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at OnePlus

If, like an increasing number of people worldwide, you favor iOS, then the iPhone 15 is the clear choice. It's also an easy recommendation for those who prefer a smaller phone, especially as Apple has quietly retired the iPhone Mini models. It's a capable performer with great hardware that should serve well as a daily user for years. And, even though you may be getting less for your money, it's still pretty reasonably priced at a time when many flagship phones sail north of $1,000, especially with all the iPhone 15 deals that are always on tap.