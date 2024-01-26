OnePlus 12 Edges out ahead Lots of little improvements The OnePlus 12 offers a series of small improvements compared to the OnePlus 11. These include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, more RAM, and a 64MP 3x optical zoom lens for better pictures. For most new buyers, these add up to enough of a nudge to make buying this smartphone worth it. Pros Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is powerful and efficient 64MP 3x optical zoom lens Wireless charging is back Cons Doesn't make leaps and bounds above the OnePlus 11 Cameras still fall short of flagships from other manufacturers $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at OnePlus

OnePlus has made a name for itself, offering smartphones with higher specs than you would expect, given their low prices. And OnePlus made a splash with the OnePlus 11, which we liked a lot in our review, especially given its relatively low price compared to similar phones by other manufacturers. Now that the OnePlus 12 is here, is upgrading it worth it? Read on to find out in our comparison below.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 12 is available January 23 for pre-orders from OnePlus. It goes on general sale starting February 6. You can pre-order it from Amazon and Best Buy, as well. Once it goes on sale, you can snag it from all these sellers as well. It starts at $800 for the base model, but you can trade in any phone in any condition and get $100 off, according to OnePlus. Colors available include Silky Black with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage versions, and Flowy Emerald with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The OnePlus 11 is available now and sells for $700 at OnePlus, Amazon, and Best Buy. You can likely find it on sale now that the OnePlus 12 is here. It comes in Titan Black and Eternal Green, and you can get 8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 16GB with 256GB storage.



OnePlus 12 OnePlus 11 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED, LTPO 3.0 RAM 12GB, 16GB 8GB/16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5,400mAh 5,000 mAh Operating System OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 OxygenOS 13, over Android 13 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm 16MP Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm (6.42 x 2.92 x 0.33 in) Colors Black, Green Titan Black, Eternal Green Charge speed 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging SUPERVOOC 80W (North America) Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS 50MP wide (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch), 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 32MP telephoto (f/2.0)

Design

Small differences

OnePlus has clearly taken an instrumental update approach to the OnePlus 12. As a result, it looks an awful lot like the OnePlus 11 at first glance. That does not mean there are no differences, however.

The OnePlus 12 measures around 9.2 mm thick, while the OnePlus 11 is 8.5 mm thick, making the new model slightly bulkier. The OnePlus 12 is also around 220g, while the OnePlus 11 is 205g, again meaning the newer phone is heavier.

Both phones feature OnePlus's signature look, with a round camera area on the back containing all the lenses. Likewise, both of these phones are still rounded and smooth. That should make it nice to hold the newer model, given we liked the way the OnePlus 11 felt in our hand during our review.

Overall, OnePlus clearly found a winning formula with its design and has not shed it, which we're fine with.

Display

Slightly better this time around

The OnePlus 12 has a 6.82-inch, 2K display, which is slightly larger than the 6.7-inch screen found on the OnePlus 11. Both of them have variable refresh rates that can reach 120Hz or drop to 60Hz or below to save battery life.

However, one place where the OnePlus 12 makes a big change is in peak brightness. The OnePlus 11 can reach 1,300 nits, while the 12 can make it up to 4,500 nits. That should help do better in bright sunlight, for example. Still, we liked the OnePlus 11's screen well enough.

If you want the best possible screen, go with the OnePlus 12. Otherwise, we had no complaints with the OnePlus 11. The former may win in terms of specs on paper, but in real-world use, we will have to test out the new phone to see what the souped-up screen means.

Software

Another small step forward

We had no qualms with the OnePlus 11, and its OxyenOS 13 laid on top of that. We found it smooth, intuitive, and easy to use. Using quick launch gestures was quite handy, and the customization possibilities were nearly endless. We do not expect much of this to change with the OnePlus 12 and its use of Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.

On other phones running Android 14, we found it was worth an upgrade. Since OxygenOS is heavily based on its underlying Android version, you should get all the Android 14 features, plus OxygenOS's additions.

Remember that OnePlus promises four major software updates to its flagships, so installing Android 14 and Oxygen 14 on your OnePlus 11 should do a lot. Because of this, these phones are rather evenly matched in terms of software.

Performance

Will a new Snapdragon mean much?

The OnePlus 12 is built using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is also found in phones like the Galaxy S24 series. On those phones, it is used in conjunction with AI to deliver some intriguing features. OnePlus doesn't seem to be doing anything quite as exciting as that, however. It does mean you get more RAM on the base model, 12GB, compared to the 8GB found on the base model on the OnePlus 11. And more RAM is always nice to have.

The OnePlus 11 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and we had no major qualms with it. It was under-clocked on this phone compared to its competitors, however. It ran pretty cool, though, and did not slow down in daily use. Unless you spend your time poring over benchmarks, either phone will do great in terms of most aspects of smartphone performance.

We'll have to test the OnePlus 12 to see if it uses its new hardware to the best of its abilities, but the chipset upgrade should be a nice bump in performance regardless. Again, the OnePlus 12 wins on paper here, but the OnePlus 11 still does a fine job.

Battery life

Another small step up, with a twist

True the trend so far, the OnePlus 12 packs in a slightly bigger battery than the OnePlus 11. The former has a 5,400 mAh battery while the latter has a 5,000 mAh battery. In our tests of average day-to-day use, we got around 13 to 14 hours of battery life out of the OnePlus 11, which is quite outstanding, even compared to many flagships. However, it revealed performance closer to that of its price point when under heavier loads, such as heavy streaming music and social media use, where it dropped by about 40%.

We don't expect the OnePlus 12 to have worse battery life than the OnePlus 11 — unless something goes seriously wrong. With its larger battery size and more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it should do a bit better or at least be comparable to the old model.

However, one major upgrade to the OnePlus 12 is the return of wireless charging. The OnePlus 11 dropped this, which was a bummer because the OnePlus 10 Pro had it. But it is back with this latest phone, and we appreciate that already.

Cameras

Better telephoto capabilities have arrived, but only just

One of the major faults we had with the OnePlus 11 was that its 32MP telephoto camera is limited to 2x optical zoom. It also packed in a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 16MP selfie cam. Overall, this was a fine setup but not quite as good as offerings from Apple, Samsung, and other manufacturers.

We found using the cameras in the OnePlus 11 to be good overall, however. The colors were natural, and the details showed up pretty well. But the limited 2x optical zoom fell short. Portraits were fine, but anything that required more zooming quickly showed the phone's limitations.

With the OnePlus 12, some effort has been made to improve things. It comes with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens that can do 3x optical zoom. That is a nice improvement, though it is still not comparable to what other flagships can do. Otherwise, it has a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide, plus a 32MP selfie camera. Pro Mode has been renamed Master Mode and lets you dive deeper into photography if you wish, including adjusting tint, sharpness, contrast, dark corners, and saturation. That is handy if you're a bit of an enthusiast.

Overall, the higher-spec selfie camera is nice, but the fact that the other cameras have not changed is a letdown. We'll have to test out this phone and see how it does, but the slightly better zoom lens means it should do at least as well as last year's model, if not slightly better. Still, we wish OnePlus would take a leap and truly upgrade its cameras, especially given what some similarly-priced phones can do these days.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Which is right for you?

In a few ways, the OnePlus 12 represents the product of many incremental upgrades. We like how it offers a better zoom lens and slightly bigger battery, and for most people, it makes sense to go with the newest phone around, even if it does take baby steps instead of leaps over its predecessor.

Still, the OnePlus 11 is a solid phone in its own right. It does not take zoom shots as well as the OnePlus 12 likely will, but it still offers reliable performance and will probably be available for a steep discount. If you already own it, the fact that you get OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 on this phone means it is still a solid option to stick with.