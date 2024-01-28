OnePlus 12 Snappy performance OnePlus 12 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a stunning 6.82-inch AMOLED display with high resolution and a versatile camera setup. Pros Exceptional speed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 64MP periscope telephoto lens Faster storage type Cons Rated just IP65 $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at OnePlus

It's an exciting time in the smartphone world, especially with AI becoming the new big thing. Last year, Google first announced the AI features in Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This year, Samsung has done a fine job with the Galaxy AI in the latest S24 series. But, there are more contenders in the game now, including OnePlus. The latest OnePlus 12 is a top-tier machine packed with several AI features, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and an outstanding design too. The competition is just starting to get real over here. But, the real question stands: Did Google just lose this competition with the announcement of OnePlus 12? Explore more on this question with our detailed comparative guide below, which would also help you pick the right device.

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

OnePlus 12 crushes Pixel 8 Pro with a hostile pricing!

OnePlus 12 is just fresh in the market, announced on 23rd January 2024. It has been launched in two variants: 12GB+256GB at $799.99 and 16GB+512GB at $899.99. There are two color options: Silky Black and Flowy Emerald.

The open-sale date is February 6, 2024, but you can always pre-order a new device, and get a fancy discount on it as well. Some of the perks of this pre-order include free memory upgrade, up to $700 on trade-in credit, free wireless charger, 6 months Google One 100GB, and 3 months YouTube Premium as well. You can pre-order or purchase the device from OnePlus’ official website as well as retailers like Amazon and Best-Buy.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is one of the latest devices launched by Google. It was announced on 4th October 2023, and was first available on 12th October 2023. It comes in 4 storage variants, each including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. There’s a standard 12GB RAM in all the variants, which makes it one of the fastest Google phones to exist. The Pixel 8 Pro can be bought from Google’s official online store, or you can also buy it from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The base variant comes with a price tag of $999 while the top variant with 1TB storage comes at $1,399. Remember that there are three colors on this device, including Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. However, the 1TB storage is available in Obsidian only, and other colors max out at 512GB.



OnePlus 12 Google Pixel 8 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Google Tensor G3 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2,400 nits peak brightness RAM 12GB, 16GB 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,400mAh 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C 3.2 Operating System OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm 10.5MP f/2.2 Dual PD Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 48MP f/1.95 quad PD ultrawide with 125.5-degree FoV, 48MP f/2.8 quad PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) 6.4x 3.0x0.35 inches (162.6x76.5x8.8mm) Colors Black, Green Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Weight 7.76 ounces (220g) 7.5 ounces (213g) Charge speed 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging 27W wired, 23W wireless IP Rating IP65 IP68 Price Starting at $800 Starts at $999 Micro SD card support No No

Performance

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 takes the lead: But the Tensor G3 ain’t far behind!

Here’s a real competition for both devices, although personally speaking, the OnePlus 12 will have a slight edge over the Pixel 8 Pro.

Starting off from the processor, we already know that the Pixel 8 Pro came with the Google Tensor G3, which was (at that time) the best chip known to handle complex AI tasks. Today, we can see that Samsung has also introduced advanced AI capabilities in the latest S-series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is the same processor offered on the latest OnePlus 12 now.

In terms of technical aspects, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is faster than the Google Tensor G3, although they both work on the same framework of 4nm. OnePlus 12 is faster since it has a max clock speed of 3.3 GHz with a Cortex-X4, with an octacore setup. On the other hand, Pixel 8 Pro has a nonacore processor, but still maxes out at 3.0Ghz with a Cortex-X3. Keep in mind that the Google Pixel 8 Pro also features the Titan M2 security coprocessor giving it an added advantage in terms of security.

Qualcomm announced that they would integrate the latest ARM cores, which is why the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 showcases a significant performance advantage over the Tensor G3. In Geekbench 6's multicore benchmark, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 outperforms the Tensor G3 by approximately 68%. Notably, Google's 2023 processor does not manage to exceed the performance of Qualcomm's previous generation SoC. But, that does not mean that the G3 is a bad choice. Comparing it with its predecessor, it's a huge improvement. As a matter of fact, Google also claims that on-device generative AI is 150x more complex than the most complex AI task in Tensor G2. Plus, there are no longer issues with overheating.

As far as memory bandwidth is concerned, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in OnePlus 12 supports 77GB/s against 64GB/s offered in Pixel 8 Pro. This is a 20% higher memory bandwidth support. Not bad, right? Also, the OnePlus 12 performs 2x better in floating-point computations compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

One notable difference between the two devices comes in terms of RAM. The Pixel 8 Pro maxes out at 12GB LPDDR5X RAM for all variants. However, the OnePlus 12 has a +1 (pun intended) in this department with a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM in the top model.

For the graphics department, the comparison is pretty interesting. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 comes with the Adreno 750 GPU, whereas the Tensor G3 is equipped with a 7-core Mali-G715s GPU. Benchmark tests reveal that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's GPU generally outperforms the Tensor G3's, especially in demanding gaming scenarios. However, the Tensor G3's GPU still delivers a respectable performance, suitable for most mobile gaming needs. For instance, you can play PUBG on both devices at exceptional speeds and high fps. But, with the OnePlus 12 featuring a better RAM and faster GPU, there’s going to be a difference, especially in those long and constant gaming sessions.

For the bigger picture, both devices are exceptionally fast, and at their peak in terms of the latest AI features. But, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, we can notice some advancements as well. Therefore, OnePlus 12 takes the lead in the performance department.

Display

OnePlus steps up on the brightness game!

The OnePlus 12 features a massive 6.82-inch display. The screen resolution is an impressive 3168x1440 pixels (QHD+), which brings a high pixel density of 510 PPI. Many users tend to watch videos, or even stream movies on their devices. For that reason, this high resolution and larger display really make it an ideal choice. Personally speaking, the high-res and high PPI make it a top choice for gamers too. The aspect ratio of 19.8:9 is slightly unconventional yet offers a taller and more immersive viewing experience.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features a slightly smaller 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. The resolution here is 2992x1344 pixels, leading to a pixel density of about 489 PPI. While slightly lower than the OnePlus 12, it still offers a very sharp and clear display.

We’ve noticed that smartphone manufacturers are actively pursuing the concept of more brightness in devices. A few recent examples are iPhone 15 Pro Max and the S24 Ultra. The same is the case with the OnePlus 12. It boasts a High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 1600 nits and can reach peak brightness levels of up to 4500 nits. This is quite impressive since even Samsung’s latest flagship can only reach 2600 nits! Comparing this with the Pixel 8 Pro’s display, we notice that it supports HDR10+ with a High Brightness Mode of 1600 nits and a peak brightness of 2400 nits. It’s true that this is lower than the OnePlus 12, but it is still incredibly bright and more than sufficient for most lighting conditions.

Another insight to notice is the screen-to-body ratio. OnePlus 12 features a better screen-to-body ratio at 91.3% against Pixel Pro 8 which comes at 87.4%. For users who prioritize a seamless and expansive display, the OnePlus 12's higher ratio is a notable advantage. It enhances activities like video streaming, gaming, and browsing, providing a more engaging visual experience with less frame distraction.

The Pixel 8 Pro also maintains a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the same is offered on OnePlus 12. Plus, the 120Hz refresh rate combined with the LTPO technology in both devices means efficient power management. LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) allows for dynamic adjustment of the refresh rate depending on the content being displayed.

Design

The Pixel 8 Pro brings sophistication while the OnePlus 12 brings style,

Design stands as one of the key features of modern-day smartphones. A device has to look good while you’re holding it.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a mildly compact design, with dimensions of 6.4x3.01x0.35 inches and weighs 7.51 oz (213 grams). On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 measures 6.43x2.98x0.36 inches and weighs 7.76 oz (220 grams). This design means a slightly bulkier profile, but isn't noticeable as such.

Aesthetically, both phones exhibit their brand's design philosophy. The OnePlus 12 continues the same design of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11 5G, and features a luxury watch-inspired camera module with a hollow-curved design. This design choice underscores a commitment to intricate detailing and a blend of modernity with elegance. However, to some, it is just too much and does not give the device any sleek or minimalist look.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a bit more sophisticated vibe with a horizontal camera setup. This is consistent with Google's design language. It is worth noting that the Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch display, but this year, it adopts a more elongated 20:9 aspect ratio, a change from the previous year's 19.5:9. Despite this altered aspect ratio, the overall width of the device remains roughly consistent with last year's model. This is primarily due to the transition from a curved screen to a flat one, which compensates for the change in aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 12 features an IP65 rating, but honestly, that’s a disappointment. Most flagship phones come with a minimum of IP68 rating nowadays. However, with the right case for OnePlus 12, you can always give it extra protection. We can notice that in the Pixel 8 Pro, which steps up with an IP68 rating. This means more dust resistance and protection against long-term immersion in water.

However, OnePlus 12 scores better when it comes to durability. The OnePlus 12 features the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, and the Pixel 8 Pro comes with the older version, Gorilla Glass 2. That’s not bad either, but of course, the OnePlus 12 would be better.

On the whole, the design of Pixel 8 Pro is more sophisticated and minimalist, which would make it the choice for most users. However, those looking for a more fancy touch should opt for the OnePlus 12. There are hardly any noticeable differences in terms of weight or dimensions.

Camera

A new 64 MP periscope telephoto lens on OnePlus 12!

So far, OnePlus 12 appears to be a real champ in front of the Pixel 8 Pro with several advancements. But when it comes to the camera specs, both devices are on their top game with 3 lenses offered in each.

Starting off, the OnePlus 12 features a wide camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, measuring 1/1.4" and offering 50 megapixels with an aperture of ƒ/1.6, providing an 85° field of view. In contrast, the Google Pixel 8 Pro's wide (main) lens uses a Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS) sensor, slightly larger at 1/1.31", and also offers 50 megapixels at ƒ/1.7. In the broader picture, this setup is not much different, but we can expect to see better colors in the case of Pixel 8 Pro, since it uses the GNV sensor. The slightly narrower aperture compared to the OnePlus 12 indicates marginally less light intake, but this is balanced by the larger sensor size. Plus, the Pixel 8 Pro also offers laser autofocus, a feature missing in OnePlus 12.

Secondly, there’s an ultra-wide camera that uses a Sony IMX581 sensor, sized at 1/2" with 48 megapixels. It offers a focal length of 14 mm equivalent, an aperture of ƒ/2.2, and a wide 114° field of view. The Google Pixel 8 Pro's ultra-wide lens also features 48 megapixels, with a pixel size of 0.8 microns, similar to the OnePlus. However, it has a narrower field of view due to a larger focal length, and its aperture of f/2.0 allows for slightly more light intake than the OnePlus 12.

Thirdly, there’s a periscope telephoto lens as well. In 2024, we’re seeing more phones coming in with better periscope telephoto lenses and this sounds like pretty good news for all photography enthusiasts. For the OnePlus 12, there’s a periscope telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV64B sensor, providing 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. The sensor is 1/2" with 64 megapixels. It offers focal lengths of 70 mm (3X) and 145 mm (6X), with an aperture of ƒ/2.6. In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro's telephoto lens has a Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS) sensor and delivers 48 megapixels. The focal length is 113 mm, providing a narrower field of view than the OnePlus 12's telephoto lens.

In a nutshell, YES, the Pixel 8 Pro is better for wide-angle photography, but for telephoto lens, OnePlus 12 is going to be our pick. But that’s really not enough to conclude about either device, as video recording capabilities and selfie camera matter too.

As far as video recording is concerned, the Pixel 8 Pro has a max capacity of recording 4K videos at 60fps. However, the OnePlus 12 takes a step ahead with 8K recording capabilities at 24fps. For those who like to make Tiktoks or just generally, Slo-Mo videos, the OnePlus 12 is the right choice as it offers 1080p video resolution at 480fps while the Pixel 8 Pro maxes out at 240fps only (A 2X improvement on OnePlus 12!).

Onto the selfie camera, the OnePlus 12 is a clear winner. The OnePlus 12's front camera is equipped with a Sony IMX615 sensor, which is relatively large for a selfie camera at 1/2.74". It features 32 megapixels. The pixel size is 0.8 µm, and the camera uses a 5P lens configuration. The Google Pixel 8 Pro's selfie camera has a lower megapixel count at 10.5 megapixels. However, the pixel size is larger at 1.22 microns, which is a bit advantageous for image quality, particularly in low-light situations. The sensor size is 1/3.1", which is smaller than the OnePlus 12's but still adequate for a front camera. But again, 10.5 megapixels can't beat 32 megapixels on the OnePlus 12!

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 Pro: Which phone is right for you?

If you're looking for a great phone without spending too much, the OnePlus 12 is a solid pick. It's cheaper than the Pixel 8 Pro and still packs a punch with its latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. You also get more RAM and a better GPU, making it a top choice for gamers or anyone who needs a fast phone. Plus, it's got some cool AI features too (more than what’s offered in the Pixel 8 Pro).

On the flip side, if you're into photography, especially wide-angle shots, the Pixel 8 Pro might catch your eye. Its camera is great for capturing big, beautiful scenes. And if you're into a simple, clean look, you'll probably love its minimalist design too. But, for the larger context, the OnePlus 12 is a clear winner in this competition.