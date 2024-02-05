OnePlus' R series has been selling in India the past few years as a budget version of the mainline OnePlus flagships. This year the company has decided to bring the R series to North America (and Europe) to a western audience, and I think the value proposition OnePlus is offering is going to impress a lot of people, provided they give this phone a look, because it's not available for purchase via carriers, which is going to be a hurdle in North America.

If you are willing to buy this phone outright, you're getting a $500 phone that performs at a level similar to Samsung's phones in the $700 range.

About this review: OnePlus sent us the 12R for review. The company did not have input in this article.

OnePlus 12R Editor's choice 8 / 10 The OnePlus 12R is the company's return to its super value roots, with a phone that offers a beautiful immersive screen, a good main camera, and large battery with fast charging, starting at $500. There are some compromises, such as a one-year-old Snapdragon chip and no actual zoom lens. But the value proposition is high. SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.78" FHD+ OLED RAM 8/16GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Battery 5500mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 16MP Rear camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8; Ultrawide: 8MP f/2.2; Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Dimensions 6.42x 2.96x0.34 in (163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm) Colors Cool Blue, Iron Gray Weight 7.30 ounces (207g) IP Rating IP54 Price $500 Pros Can shave $100 off retail price very easily

The screen, build quality and main camera are on par with Samsung's $700-$800 phones

Large battery with fast charging and charger included Cons Guaranteed only three years software updates

No telephoto camera

The frosted black version feels slippery in the hand $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R: Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 12R goes on sale in North America on February 13 on Best Buy, Amazon, and OnePlus' website. The price starts at $500 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model, and $600 for double the RAM and memory (16GB, 256GB). If purchasing via OnePlus.com, OnePlus is offering at least $100 off if you trade in any phone in any condition, which means even a 20-year-old flip phone that no longer turns on, or a completely shattered and useless OnePlus 3, could shave $100 off the retail price.

Hardware overview

Well-constructed with premium touches

Chinese brands have become a lot better in recent years at keeping a consistent design language across a phone series. Even a couple of years ago, the OnePlus 10R looked nothing like the OnePlus 10 (that's because the 10R was a rebranded Oppo device). The 12R this year clearly looks like it belongs in the same breath as the OnePlus 12, with the same overall dimensions and circular camera module that partly spills into the side aluminum frame.

OnePlus 12R (left) and OnePlus 12 (right)

I like that the 12R's camera circle has ridges that wrap around the ring, similar to that of a camera lens cap or a filter thread. It's a nice touch that adds some visual juxtaposition and tactile texture to the feel of the phone. At 8.8mm thick (0.31-inch) and weighing 207g (7.3oz) with curved sides on the back and front glass, the phone feels sleek and easy to hold. I actually find this design to be slightly outdated for a flagship, as clearly everyone is going for the flat sides look, but on a mid-tier phone, it's fine.

Close

The display panel is tremendous at this price range: 2K resolution, LTPO with refresh rate between 1-120Hz, 1,600 nits maximum brightness, and covered by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Just for sake of comparison, this screen is significantly better than what Google put in the standard Pixel 8, or Samsung's A54, or any non-Pro iPhones. In fact, the 12R screen has a higher PWM (pulse-width modulation) than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The back plate is also glass, but "just" Gorilla Glass 5 instead of Victus. Overall, this is a more premium construction and in-hand feel than just about any other $500 phone selling in the US (I have to add this distinction because the mid-range scene is so, so much more competitive in Asia).

The camera module consists of a Sony IMX890 sensor with 50MP as the main camera. This is a very solid sensor that Oppo/OnePlus have used for a couple of years, and the company has gotten very good at optimizing the lens. The other cameras are underwhelming: an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a small sensor, and a nearly useless 2MP macro lens. The 16MP selfie camera fares a lot better.

A one-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with at least 8GB of RAM powers the phone. No complaints here considering the price. The haptics are good for a mid-ranger too, maybe a tier below the ultra-precision haptic engine found in flagship phones, but the tactile feedback you get from swipes and keyboard presses still feels way better than mid-range phones from a couple of years ago. A 5,500 mAh battery that can be charged at 80W speed (in US; 100W everywhere else) and the usual alert slider on the side round up the hardware package.

What I like

Fast software, great screen, and battery life

The OnePlus 12R's hardware is very impressive given the standards set by phones selling in the US. This is a $500 phone ($400 really with the trade-in offer) that looks and feels more premium than Samsung or Motorola's $500 offerings. Heck, other than having a dedicated zoom lens and the newer Snapdragon chip, I'd be hard-pressed to find any other hardware bits of the non-Ultra S24 phones that clearly beat the OnePlus 12R.

The phone runs Android 14 with OxygenOS on top. OxygenOS is fast, with buttery smooth animations and lots of customization options and gesture shortcuts. The 12R will only get three guaranteed years of software updates, so after Android 17 the phone may not get another update. I would have liked to see another year added on.

Close

The main camera, as I said, is a strong performer in this price segment, producing colors that pop, with balanced dynamic range. OnePlus 12R's camera shutter is faster than any of the S24 phones too. The natural bokeh isn't as strong as flagship cameras with larger sensors, but overall, I can't really complain much about this main camera's performance.

Close

Battery life is also very good thanks to the 5,500 mAh cell. This phone can last a full day for all but the most heavy of users. The best part is it also charges very fast, able to go from 0-100 in about 25 minutes from my testing using a US 80W charger.

What I don't like

The 2MP macro sensor is a useless lens. Chinese brands add this camera on to pad the camera count, because having a "triple-lens system" looks more impressive than dual-lens system." It's time we stop playing this meaningless game.

Elsewhere, I personally am not a fan of the black color model with the glossy silky back texture that feels slippery, but this may just be me, because I know some peers who enjoy this texture. As mentioned, OnePlus is only promising three years of software updates here, which is less than what it gives the flagship OnePlus 12. It seems to send a wrong message that budget phones don't deserve as long of a support period. If anything, people who buy budget phones tend to use devices longer.

Should you buy the OnePlus 12R?

You should buy the OnePlus 12R if:

You're in the market for a new Android phone and your budget is under $500

You like OnePlus 12's look and software but want to spend a bit less

You want a great value phone that can last all day

You should not buy the OnePlus 12 if:

You want a phone that will get many years of software updates

You can afford to pay more for more capable phone

OnePlus has crafted a phone with such a good value proposition in the US that it's hard for me to nitpick. For example, I want to write "you should not buy the OnePlus 12 if you want a telephoto camera" in the section above, but I realized that no other phone in the US offers a telephoto camera at that price range ... so what's there to complain about?

All of this is looking through the American perspective, of course. Because if you jump over to Asia in regions like India or China or Singapore, you can find even better value phones, with a real zoom lens at that same price. The ironic thing is those devices are also from BBK, the parent company of OnePlus.

But moving back to North America, this is the best value phone right now. Personally, I'd pay a bit more to get the Pixel 8, which has a better camera system and more software features, but it does cost more. At $500 or less, there's nothing better in the US.