When you're deciding on a new smartphone, there's a lot to consider. However, you'll routinely find the top OnePlus phones among the best smartphones, but before you head out and start looking for the best OnePlus chargers, there are still decisions to be made. The OnePlus 12R is the brand's latest value-focused smartphone, while the OnePlus 11 is the last-gen flagship.

But which of these smartphones is right for you? Not to worry, because we've got the ultimate comparison between the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 11: Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 12R is available at your favorite retailer of choice, and you can get a 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM model for $500, while a 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM model will run you $600. In terms of colorways, you can select from either Cool Blue or Iron Gray. Currently, OnePlus is running a promotion where if you trade in any phone in any condition, you're guaranteed to save $100.

Like the 12R, the OnePlus 11 is available everywhere. Its sticker price is $700 for the 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage model and $800 for the 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage model. For colors, you get the choice of either Titan Black or Eternal Green. You can trade in a device to shave the sticker price down, but OnePlus isn't running the same giveaway as it is with the 12R for the 11.



OnePlus 12R OnePlus 11 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.78" FHD+ OLED 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED, LTPO 3.0 RAM 8/16GB 8GB/16GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5500mAh 5,000 mAh Operating System Android 14 OxygenOS 13, over Android 13 Front camera 16MP 16MP Rear camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8; Ultrawide: 8MP f/2.2; Macro: 2MP f/2.4 50MP wide (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch), 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 32MP telephoto (f/2.0) Dimensions 6.42x 2.96x0.34 in (163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm) 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm (6.42 x 2.92 x 0.33 in) Colors Cool Blue, Iron Gray Titan Black, Eternal Green Weight 7.30 ounces (207g) 7.2 ounces (205g) Price $500 $699

Design and display

Very similar phones visually

OnePlus 12R camera ring.

In terms of design, these two phones visually look quite similar. OnePlus has a winning formula in its sleek look with rounded corners and the now-iconic camera cutout, and this hasn't changed much from the OnePlus 11 to OnePlus 12 eras. Even size and weight are pretty consistent between the 11 and 12R. The 12R is almost imperceptibly larger and heavier than the 11, but you'll be hard-pressed to notice much of a difference at a glance.

When it comes to display, the 12R has a 6.78-inch 120Hz LPTO OLED display with a 2780 x 1264 resolution, while the 11 sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO panel with a 3216 x 1440 resolution. Both support HDR, and the 12R has an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits whereas the 11's peak brightness is 1300 nits. The 12R gets brighter than the 11, but the 11 is higher resolution.

If you watch a ton of HDR content on your phone, you might prefer the 12R's better brightness, but if you spend most of your time sending emails, for example, you may well prefer the crisper text of the higher-res 11. In general, this comes down to preference.

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips inside both

With performance, there's a match for both RAM and CPU with the 12R and the 11. You're getting either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and both phones feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which has recently been eclipsed by the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip you see in the OnePlus 12.

The third generation of the Snapdragon 8 brings with it some improvements to CPU and GPU processing power, but the second generation of the chip is neither old nor slow. In our February 2023 review of the OnePlus 11, we said, "The processor speaks for itself — it's the most powerful chip in any Android device right now." Mind you, February 2023 is just one year ago at the time of writing, so there isn't much the 8 Gen 2 can't do.

In our review of the OnePlus 12R, we had no complaints about its chip, either. While it may no longer be the most powerful chip on an Android phone, it's still a powerful chip that can handle multitasking, gaming, and just about anything and everything else. However, if you do need the best of the best, you may want to consider the OnePlus 12.

In 2024, the elephant in the smartphone room is generative AI. With Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi leveraging AI to bring new features to their phones, the curious absence of AI tech on OnePlus phones is a bit of a head-scratcher. Although, it's possible such features could be patched in at a later date, and AI features on smartphones right now aren't necessarily life-changing, but still.

Nonetheless, the power of the 12R and the 11 are a match.

Camera

Both are strong performers

For the 12R, you get a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens in the rear array, as well as a 16MP front-facing camera. In our 12R review, we thought that "the main camera [...] is a strong performer in this price segment" and that we "can't really complain much about this main camera's performance." For a $500 phone, that's an impressive showing.

With the 11, there's a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 32MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP front-facing selfie camera. Naturally, these are some beefier specs than what you see on the 12R. In our review, we found that these specs translated well into premium photos, too. We thought that the camera on the OnePlus 11 was, in general, excellent for the price.

Both cameras are strong performers for their respective pricepoints. However, since the OnePlus 11 is a more expensive phone, you're getting an all-around, more premium camera. However, if you just want to take a few casual shots here and there, the 12R is more than equipped for that.

Battery life

Little trouble lasting for a full day

With a 5,500mAh battery on the OnePlus 12R, battery life is generally great. In our review, we had little trouble getting through a full day without needing to charge. For all but the heaviest of users, you should be able to expect a day-long battery life on the 12R. Plus, it charges quickly, too.

The story is similar with the 11. In our review, we were able to last for a full day without needing to charge. You may need to top off your 11 if you're an exceptionally heavy user, like you might with the 12R, but most folks won't have an issue with the 11's battery life. Charging is fast, as well.

Neither phone here has the best battery life you'll ever see, but both are strong performers that can handle a day's worth of usage. The battery on the 12R is slightly larger (5,500mAh vs 5,000mAh), though, so it does have a slight edge over the 11.

OnePlus 12R vs 11: Which is right for you?

Save money without missing out on much

Both the 12R and 11 are premium smartphones, so if you just need a solid daily driver, you really can't go wrong with either. However, since the 12R is a match for just about everything on the 11 outside its camera and some minor differences like resolution while managing to retail for significantly cheaper, it's our top choice of Android smartphone between the two.

Nonetheless, if you're looking for a beefier camera or prefer the higher resolution display of the 11, these can be solid reasons to opt for an 11. Although, if you really want a seriously photographer-grade camera, there are stronger performers than either the 12R or the 11 out there.

For those in need of a new smartphone, the OnePlus 12R is a great choice that won't break the bank. With an impressive display, a powerful chip, great battery life, and a solid camera, it's almost tough to believe you can get a 12R for $500 or even less with OnePlus' trade-in promotion.

If you like everything else the OnePlus 12R has to offer but would prefer a more capable camera setup and a higher-resolution display, the OnePlus 11 will only run you a couple of hundred dollars extra over the 12R, making it worth considering.