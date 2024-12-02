Key Takeaways OnePlus 13 set for January 2025 release with cutting-edge features & sleek design in 3 colors

New phone boasts IP68 + IP69 ratings, micro-fiber vegan leather in Midnight Ocean colorway

More details on OnePlus 13 to be shared soon, check out OnePlus 12 until then.

OnePlus phone fans, today's your early Christmas. The company has announced that the much-awaited OnePlus 13 is finally making its way worldwide. Best of all, if you want to pick one up for yourself, you won't have to wait very long at all to grab your own.

As announced in a press email, the OnePlus 13 is almost available for people worldwide. The company has penned a January 2025 release, and it'll also come in three nice new colors to celebrate the occasion.

Here's everything OnePlus had to say about its new device:

OnePlus 13 combines cutting edge innovation, fast and smooth performance and AI with an elegant, showstopping design. It will be available in three stunning colourways - Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse and Arctic Dawn - and is the first OnePlus phone to secure an IP68 + IP69 rating, making it an ideal companion for users who demand exceptional resilience from their everyday devices. Furthermore, OnePlus 13's Midnight Ocean colourway will be the first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather, designed to strike a perfect balance between a luxurious handfeel and scratch and scuff resistance.

Unfortunately, the company isn't ready to share too many details about the device just yet, such as an exact release date and cost. However, it does promise to share more details about this phone in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out what we had to say about the OnePlus 12 to see what kind of things you can expect from its 13th version.