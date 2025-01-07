OnePlus has been on a hot streak the last couple of years. With the OnePlus Open being deemed the best foldable sold in the United States by many, the company followed it up with the OnePlus 12, another device that was praised by reviewers. Now, the OnePlus 13 is here and it's dethroned the Pixel 9 Pro XL as my favorite Android phone. Gone are the days of compromises and underperforming cameras. OnePlus is back. It's been back.

This phone is a delight, starting with the deep blue color with silver accents. It's the kind of flashy design I used to praise HP for with the Spectre x360 (I know it seems like an odd reference, but it's legitimately similar). And one thing the Oneplus has never let us down on is having a best-in-class display.

The camera chops are there, even if it still falls short of Google and Apple in terms of low-light performance. And one thing I really love is that OnePlus is releasing a series of magnetic accessories, so if you're switching from an iPhone and have a bunch of MagSafe products lying around, you can use those. You do need a case for it though; unfortunately, it's not built into the device.

OnePlus sponsored us for its OnePlus Offshore event, where it seeded the OnePlus 13 and 13R for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

Your changes have been saved OnePlus 13 9 / 10 Pros Beautiful design

Ultra-fast charging

Rock-solid build

Magnetic charging accessories make it easy to switch from iPhone Cons Low-light photography still leaves something to be desired

No magnetic attachments without a case

OnePlus 13 pricing and availability

The OnePlus 13 is available starting today, January 7. It costs $899.99 for a 12GB/256GB configuration, and $999.99 for 16GB/512GB. The 12GB/256GB model only comes in Black Eclipse, and it's sold by OnePlus.com and Amazon, while the 16GB/512GB model comes in all three colors (Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn), and you can get it from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.

OnePlus is also bringing back its trade-in deal where you can trade in any phone, in any condition, and get $100 off. There are better values for good phones too though.

Alongside that, the OnePlus 13R is available for pre-order beginning today, with a January 14 release date. That's going to be $599.99, and you can get it from OnePlus.com, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Finally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available in a new Sapphire Blue color beginning today, and that's $179.99 from OnePlus.com.

OnePlus 13 specs SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Display 6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Rear camera 50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.05 Front camera 32MP 1/2.74" f/2.45 Battery 6,000mAh Charge speed 80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc Ports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Connectivity Sub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.9x76.5x8.9mm Weight 210g IP Rating IP68, IP69 Colors Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse Operating System OxygenOS 15 Price $899 / $999 Expand

Design and display

OnePlus is on another level