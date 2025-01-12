Your changes have been saved OnePlus 13 $900 $1000 Save $100 OnePlus' 2025 flagship sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen, impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, tri-pack of 50MP camera sensors, lots of RAM, and a chunky 6,000mAh battery. If you're looking for a premium, top-end smartphone in 2025, this is a great pick for Android fans. Pros Snapdragon 8 Elite Fast charging IP69 durability Cons Camera isn't the best $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max features the powerful A18 Pro chip, some of the best video recording on any smartphone, lots of customization courtesy of iOS 18, and as much storage as you could want. Once again, it's the brand's most powerful iPhone ever. Pros Strong camera performance Excellent A18 Pro chip Up to 1TB of storage Cons Expensive $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at AT&T



If you're ready for a new smartphone, it can be tough to choose between the top Android devices and best iPhones, but you can narrow that down to the OnePlus 13 or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Even still, though, which flagship phone should you actually buy?

We're here to help with the ultimate OnePlus 13 vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

No cheap phones in sight

You can order a OnePlus 13 right now, and you'll be choosing between two models: a 12GB RAM/256GB storage option and a 16GB RAM/512GB option. These will cost you $900 and $1000, respectively, but you can get the more expensive model on sale for less currently.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and pricing kicks off at $1200 for the 256GB model, scaling up to a princely $1600 for the 1TB version. Of course, this is just if you opt to buy it outright as opposed to paying a monthly fee.



OnePlus 13 iPhone 16 Pro Max SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Apple A18 Pro Display 6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz 6.9-inch 1320 X 2868 OLED, LPTO, 1-120Hz, 2000 nits RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear camera 50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.05 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.3-inch main; 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 12MP f/2.8 Prism 5X zoom; LIDAR scanner Front camera 32MP 1/2.74" f/2.45 12MP f/1.9 with TrueDepth camera system Battery 6,000mAh 4,865mAh Charge speed 80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc Wired: 25W; Wireless: 15W (Qi2); MagSafe: 25W Ports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB-C Dimensions 162.9x76.5x8.9mm 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in) Weight 210g 227g IP Rating IP68, IP69 IP68 Colors Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Operating System OxygenOS 15 iOS 18

Related iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Apple Intelligence is decent, but the new video capabilities are what really shine The iPhone 16 Pro Max is hyped around its AI capabilities, but most are not ready for roll out. Instead, get this phone for its great video recording.

Design, display, and cameras

No hard edges anywhere