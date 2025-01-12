  • OnePlus 13
    OnePlus 13
    $900 $1000 Save $100

    OnePlus' 2025 flagship sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen, impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, tri-pack of 50MP camera sensors, lots of RAM, and a chunky 6,000mAh battery. If you're looking for a premium, top-end smartphone in 2025, this is a great pick for Android fans.

    Pros
    • Snapdragon 8 Elite
    • Fast charging
    • IP69 durability
    Cons
    • Camera isn't the best
    $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy
  • tinywow_change_bg_photo_64806224
    iPhone 16 Pro Max

    Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max features the powerful A18 Pro chip, some of the best video recording on any smartphone, lots of customization courtesy of iOS 18, and as much storage as you could want. Once again, it's the brand's most powerful iPhone ever.

    Pros
    • Strong camera performance
    • Excellent A18 Pro chip
    • Up to 1TB of storage
    Cons
    • Expensive
    $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at AT&T

If you're ready for a new smartphone, it can be tough to choose between the top Android devices and best iPhones, but you can narrow that down to the OnePlus 13 or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Even still, though, which flagship phone should you actually buy?

We're here to help with the ultimate OnePlus 13 vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max comparison.

OnePlus 13-11
Related
OnePlus 13 review: The iPhone killer I always wanted

OnePlus is back, baby

Price, availability, and specs

No cheap phones in sight

You can order a OnePlus 13 right now, and you'll be choosing between two models: a 12GB RAM/256GB storage option and a 16GB RAM/512GB option. These will cost you $900 and $1000, respectively, but you can get the more expensive model on sale for less currently.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and pricing kicks off at $1200 for the 256GB model, scaling up to a princely $1600 for the 1TB version. Of course, this is just if you opt to buy it outright as opposed to paying a monthly fee.


  		• OnePlus 13iPhone 16 Pro Max
    SoCSnapdragon 8 Elite Mobile PlatformApple A18 Pro
    Display6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz6.9-inch 1320 X 2868 OLED, LPTO, 1-120Hz, 2000 nits
    RAM12GB/16GB LPDDR5X8GB
    Storage256GB/512GB UFS 4.0256GB/512GB/1TB
    Rear camera50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.0548MP, f/1.8, 1/1.3-inch main; 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 12MP f/2.8 Prism 5X zoom; LIDAR scanner
    Front camera32MP 1/2.74" f/2.4512MP f/1.9 with TrueDepth camera system
    Battery6,000mAh4,865mAh
    Charge speed80W Supervooc, 50W AirvoocWired: 25W; Wireless: 15W (Qi2); MagSafe: 25W
    PortsUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-CUSB-C
    Dimensions162.9x76.5x8.9mm163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)
    Weight210g227g
    IP RatingIP68, IP69IP68
    ColorsArctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black EclipseBlack Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium
    Operating SystemOxygenOS 15iOS 18
iphone-16-pro-max-xda-review07442
Related
iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Apple Intelligence is decent, but the new video capabilities are what really shine

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is hyped around its AI capabilities, but most are not ready for roll out. Instead, get this phone for its great video recording.

Design, display, and cameras

No hard edges anywhere