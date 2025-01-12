-
OnePlus 13$900 $1000 Save $100
OnePlus' 2025 flagship sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen, impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, tri-pack of 50MP camera sensors, lots of RAM, and a chunky 6,000mAh battery. If you're looking for a premium, top-end smartphone in 2025, this is a great pick for Android fans.Pros
Cons
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Fast charging
- IP69 durability
- Camera isn't the best
-
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max features the powerful A18 Pro chip, some of the best video recording on any smartphone, lots of customization courtesy of iOS 18, and as much storage as you could want. Once again, it's the brand's most powerful iPhone ever.Pros
Cons
- Strong camera performance
- Excellent A18 Pro chip
- Up to 1TB of storage
- Expensive
If you're ready for a new smartphone, it can be tough to choose between the top Android devices and best iPhones, but you can narrow that down to the OnePlus 13 or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Even still, though, which flagship phone should you actually buy?
We're here to help with the ultimate OnePlus 13 vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max comparison.
OnePlus 13 review: The iPhone killer I always wanted
OnePlus is back, baby
Price, availability, and specs
No cheap phones in sight
You can order a OnePlus 13 right now, and you'll be choosing between two models: a 12GB RAM/256GB storage option and a 16GB RAM/512GB option. These will cost you $900 and $1000, respectively, but you can get the more expensive model on sale for less currently.
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and pricing kicks off at $1200 for the 256GB model, scaling up to a princely $1600 for the 1TB version. Of course, this is just if you opt to buy it outright as opposed to paying a monthly fee.
-
OnePlus 13 iPhone 16 Pro Max SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Apple A18 Pro Display 6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz 6.9-inch 1320 X 2868 OLED, LPTO, 1-120Hz, 2000 nits RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear camera 50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.05 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.3-inch main; 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 12MP f/2.8 Prism 5X zoom; LIDAR scanner Front camera 32MP 1/2.74" f/2.45 12MP f/1.9 with TrueDepth camera system Battery 6,000mAh 4,865mAh Charge speed 80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc Wired: 25W; Wireless: 15W (Qi2); MagSafe: 25W Ports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB-C Dimensions 162.9x76.5x8.9mm 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in) Weight 210g 227g IP Rating IP68, IP69 IP68 Colors Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Operating System OxygenOS 15 iOS 18
iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Apple Intelligence is decent, but the new video capabilities are what really shine
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is hyped around its AI capabilities, but most are not ready for roll out. Instead, get this phone for its great video recording.