  • OnePlus 13
    OnePlus 13
    $900 $1000 Save $100

    The OnePlus 13 is the brand's latest flagship smartphone, and it has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP sensor set, tons of RAM and storage, and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, too. Put simply, this has all the trappings of a premium smartphone in 2025.

    Pros
    • Trio of 50MP camera sensors
    • IP68, IP69 resistance for durability
    • Beefy Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
    Cons
    • Expensive
    $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy
  • OnePlus 13R
    OnePlus 13R

    If you're looking for a OnePlus phone but want to save some money, the 13R is the perfect budget option, especially for gamers, thanks to exclusive CPU scheduling tech for games, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a solid camera array, and a 6,000mAh battery.

    Pros
    • Affordable pricetag
    • CPU scheduling tech
    • Impressive display and big battery
    Cons
    • Hardware compromises
    $600 at OnePlus $600 at Best Buy

If you need a new smartphone, now is a great time to buy one. Of course, there are the usual suspects, like an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy, but OnePlus has just updated its lineup, and it now features the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. So, which phone is right for you?

We're here to help with the ultimate OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 13R comparison.

OnePlus 13-11
Price, availability, and specs

Pre-order the OnePlus 13R right now

You can order your 13R anytime, though it will actually get into your hands by late January. There's only one model of 13R, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it retails for $600. However, you can choose between Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colorways.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is out now at all your favorite retailers. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage model goes for $900, and the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model goes for $1000. However, OnePlus is currently offering the more premium 12GB/512GB model at a $100 discount, bringing them to the same price point for now.


  		• OnePlus 13OnePlus 13R
    SoCSnapdragon 8 Elite Mobile PlatformSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform
    Display6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz6.78 inches, 2780x1264, 1-120Hz
    RAM12GB/16GB LPDDR5X12GB LPDDR5X
    Storage256GB/512GB UFS 4.0256GB UFS 4.0
    Rear camera50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.0550MP 1/1.56" ƒ/1.8, 50MP 1/2.75" ƒ/2.0, 8MP 1/4" ƒ/2.2
    Front camera32MP 1/2.74" f/2.4516MP 1/3.09" ƒ/2.4
    Battery6,000mAh6,000mAh
    Charge speed80W Supervooc, 50W AirvoocUp to 80W Supervooc
    PortsUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-C
    ConnectivitySub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.45G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
    Dimensions162.9x76.5x8.9mm161.72x75.77x8.02mm
    Weight210g206g
    IP RatingIP68, IP69IP65
    ColorsArctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black EclipseNebula Noir, Astral Trail
    Operating SystemOxygenOS 15OsygenOS 15
    Price$899 / $999$599
oneplus-13-featured
Design, display, and cameras

Similar looks, different cameras