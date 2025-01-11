Your changes have been saved OnePlus 13 $900 $1000 Save $100 The OnePlus 13 is the brand's latest flagship smartphone, and it has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP sensor set, tons of RAM and storage, and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, too. Put simply, this has all the trappings of a premium smartphone in 2025. Pros Trio of 50MP camera sensors IP68, IP69 resistance for durability Beefy Snapdragon 8 Elite chip Cons Expensive $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved OnePlus 13R If you're looking for a OnePlus phone but want to save some money, the 13R is the perfect budget option, especially for gamers, thanks to exclusive CPU scheduling tech for games, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a solid camera array, and a 6,000mAh battery. Pros Affordable pricetag CPU scheduling tech Impressive display and big battery Cons Hardware compromises $600 at OnePlus $600 at Best Buy



If you need a new smartphone, now is a great time to buy one. Of course, there are the usual suspects, like an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy, but OnePlus has just updated its lineup, and it now features the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. So, which phone is right for you?

We're here to help with the ultimate OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 13R comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Pre-order the OnePlus 13R right now

You can order your 13R anytime, though it will actually get into your hands by late January. There's only one model of 13R, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it retails for $600. However, you can choose between Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colorways.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is out now at all your favorite retailers. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage model goes for $900, and the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model goes for $1000. However, OnePlus is currently offering the more premium 12GB/512GB model at a $100 discount, bringing them to the same price point for now.



OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13R SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz 6.78 inches, 2780x1264, 1-120Hz RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 Rear camera 50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.05 50MP 1/1.56" ƒ/1.8, 50MP 1/2.75" ƒ/2.0, 8MP 1/4" ƒ/2.2 Front camera 32MP 1/2.74" f/2.45 16MP 1/3.09" ƒ/2.4 Battery 6,000mAh 6,000mAh Charge speed 80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc Up to 80W Supervooc Ports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C Connectivity Sub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.9x76.5x8.9mm 161.72x75.77x8.02mm Weight 210g 206g IP Rating IP68, IP69 IP65 Colors Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse Nebula Noir, Astral Trail Operating System OxygenOS 15 OsygenOS 15 Price $899 / $999 $599

Design, display, and cameras

Similar looks, different cameras