  • OnePlus 13
    OnePlus 13
    $900 $1000 Save $100

    The latest flagship from OnePlus sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, an impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a trio of 50MP camera sensors, and up to 16GB RAM/512GB storage. Plus, it's fairly affordable for a top-end phone.

    Pros
    • Snapdragon 8 Elite
    • Big battery + fast charging
    • Durable
    Cons
    • Camera low-light performance
    $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in Obsidian
    Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Google's latest and greatest Pixel, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, packs in a ton of AI features, improved video recording, and up to an impressive 1TB of storage alongside a Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM. If you're in need of a super-premium Android phone, check this out.

    Pros
    • AI tech
    • Up to 1TB of storage
    • Improvements to video performance
    Cons
    • Very expensive for more storage
    $1099 at Best Buy $1099 at Amazon

For those in the market for a top-notch flagship phone, you've got options. There are tons of excellent phones out there, be they Android or iPhone, and the OnePlus 13 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL are certainly standout devices. But which one is right for you?

We're here to help with the ultimate OnePlus 13 vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL comparison.

OnePlus 13-11
Related
OnePlus 13 review: The iPhone killer I always wanted

OnePlus is back, baby

Price, availability, and specs

No cheap phones around

You can order a OnePlus 13 right now, and pricing kicks off at $900. That'll get you a 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, while the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model will cost you $1000. That said, you can get the more expensive version for just $900 at the time of writing.

Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is available at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at $1099 for the 128GB model, the 256GB goes for $1199, 512GB goes for $1319, and 1TB goes for a kingly $1549. Keep in mind that the base Pixel is more expensive than the top OnePlus.


  		• OnePlus 13Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
    SoCSnapdragon 8 Elite Mobile PlatformGoogle Tensor G4
    Display6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz6.8-inch Super Actua display, OLED, 2992x1344, 1-120Hz, up to 2000 nits (HDR) and 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
    RAM12GB/16GB LPDDR5X16GB
    Storage256GB/512GB UFS 4.0Up to 1TB
    Rear camera50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.0550MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV + 48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom
    Front camera32MP 1/2.74" f/2.4542MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103-degree FOV
    Battery6,000mAh5,060mAh
    Charge speed80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc45W wired, 23W Fast wireless charging
    PortsUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-CUSB-C 3.2
    ConnectivitySub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz)
    Dimensions162.9x76.5x8.9mm6.4x3.0x0.3 inches (162.8x76.6x8.5mm)
    Weight210g7.8 ounces (221 grams)
    IP RatingIP68, IP69IP68
    ColorsArctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black EclipseObsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz
    Operating SystemOxygenOS 15Android 14
    Price$899 / $999$1,099
14:56
Pixel 9 Pro XL One Month Later Review
Related
Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Google's best hardware ever, and some AI smarts too

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL brings a major redesign that looks and feels great, but still, this phone is all about generative AI

1

Design and display

Big phones with big displays