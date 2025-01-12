Your changes have been saved OnePlus 13 $900 $1000 Save $100 The latest flagship from OnePlus sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, an impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a trio of 50MP camera sensors, and up to 16GB RAM/512GB storage. Plus, it's fairly affordable for a top-end phone. Pros Snapdragon 8 Elite Big battery + fast charging Durable Cons Camera low-light performance $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google's latest and greatest Pixel, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, packs in a ton of AI features, improved video recording, and up to an impressive 1TB of storage alongside a Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM. If you're in need of a super-premium Android phone, check this out. Pros AI tech Up to 1TB of storage Improvements to video performance Cons Very expensive for more storage $1099 at Best Buy $1099 at Amazon



For those in the market for a top-notch flagship phone, you've got options. There are tons of excellent phones out there, be they Android or iPhone, and the OnePlus 13 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL are certainly standout devices. But which one is right for you?

We're here to help with the ultimate OnePlus 13 vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

No cheap phones around

You can order a OnePlus 13 right now, and pricing kicks off at $900. That'll get you a 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, while the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model will cost you $1000. That said, you can get the more expensive version for just $900 at the time of writing.

Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is available at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at $1099 for the 128GB model, the 256GB goes for $1199, 512GB goes for $1319, and 1TB goes for a kingly $1549. Keep in mind that the base Pixel is more expensive than the top OnePlus.



OnePlus 13 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Google Tensor G4 Display 6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz 6.8-inch Super Actua display, OLED, 2992x1344, 1-120Hz, up to 2000 nits (HDR) and 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Up to 1TB Rear camera 50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.05 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV + 48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom Front camera 32MP 1/2.74" f/2.45 42MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103-degree FOV Battery 6,000mAh 5,060mAh Charge speed 80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc 45W wired, 23W Fast wireless charging Ports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB-C 3.2 Connectivity Sub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Dimensions 162.9x76.5x8.9mm 6.4x3.0x0.3 inches (162.8x76.6x8.5mm) Weight 210g 7.8 ounces (221 grams) IP Rating IP68, IP69 IP68 Colors Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Operating System OxygenOS 15 Android 14 Price $899 / $999 $1,099

14:56 Related Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Google's best hardware ever, and some AI smarts too The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL brings a major redesign that looks and feels great, but still, this phone is all about generative AI

Design and display

Big phones with big displays