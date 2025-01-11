Your changes have been saved OnePlus 13 $900 $1000 Save $100 The OnePlus 13 is the brand's latest flagship smartphone, and it has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP sensor set, tons of RAM and storage, and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, too. Put simply, this has all the trappings of a premium smartphone in 2025. Pros IP69 resistance Snapdragon 8 Elite chip 16GB of RAM Cons Expensive $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1050 $1300 Save $250 Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is the brand's latest and greatest smartphone, and it comes with a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, an impressive camera array, and a 5,000mAh battery, too. If you need a phone, this is a top choice. Pros Great AI features Premium feel and design Excellent zoom lens Cons Very expensive $1200 at Samsung $1050 at Best Buy



Ready for a new smartphone? If so, an iPhone is always worth consideration, but top Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13 are serious contenders. Deciding on something can be tough though, so which is the better overall phone?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Two expensive phones

You can buy a OnePlus 13 right now, and you'll have two models to choose between: a 16GB RAM/512GB storage option for $1000 or a 12GB RAM/256GB storage option for $900. However, you can currently buy the more premium option for just $900 thanks to an ongoing sale.

Similarly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at your retailer of choice, and you can opt for three different storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. These cost $1300, $1420, or $1660 at MSRP, but nowadays, you can find them pretty easily for hundreds less.



OnePlus 13 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display 6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera 50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.05 200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4), 50MP periscope telephoto (f/3.4) Front camera 32MP 1/2.74" f/2.45 12MP wide (f/2.2) Battery 6,000mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Connectivity Sub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.9x76.5x8.9mm 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) Weight 210g 8.22 ounces IP Rating IP68, IP69 IP68 Colors Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Operating System OxygenOS 15 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Price $899 / $999 Starting at $1,299

2:27 Related Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: The most feature-packed, do-it-all phone in the world The Galaxy S24 Ultra's new AI features along with (slightly) improved camera system and build make for the most maximal, do-it-all phone

Design and display

Different phones, different esthetics