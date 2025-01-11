  • OnePlus 13
    OnePlus 13
    $900 $1000 Save $100

    The OnePlus 13 is the brand's latest flagship smartphone, and it has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP sensor set, tons of RAM and storage, and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, too. Put simply, this has all the trappings of a premium smartphone in 2025.

    Pros
    • IP69 resistance
    • Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
    • 16GB of RAM
    Cons
    • Expensive
    $900 at OnePlus $900 at Best Buy
  • galaxy-s24-ultra-1
    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
    $1050 $1300 Save $250

    Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is the brand's latest and greatest smartphone, and it comes with a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, an impressive camera array, and a 5,000mAh battery, too. If you need a phone, this is a top choice.

    Pros
    • Great AI features
    • Premium feel and design
    • Excellent zoom lens
    Cons
    • Very expensive
    $1200 at Samsung $1050 at Best Buy

Ready for a new smartphone? If so, an iPhone is always worth consideration, but top Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13 are serious contenders. Deciding on something can be tough though, so which is the better overall phone?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13 comparison.

OnePlus 13-11
Related
OnePlus 13 review: The iPhone killer I always wanted

OnePlus is back, baby

Price, availability, and specs

Two expensive phones

You can buy a OnePlus 13 right now, and you'll have two models to choose between: a 16GB RAM/512GB storage option for $1000 or a 12GB RAM/256GB storage option for $900. However, you can currently buy the more premium option for just $900 thanks to an ongoing sale.

Similarly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at your retailer of choice, and you can opt for three different storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. These cost $1300, $1420, or $1660 at MSRP, but nowadays, you can find them pretty easily for hundreds less.


  		• OnePlus 13Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
    SoCSnapdragon 8 Elite Mobile PlatformQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
    Display6.82 inches, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness
    RAM12GB/16GB LPDDR5X12GB
    Storage256GB/512GB UFS 4.0256GB, 512GB, 1TB
    Rear camera50MP 1/1.4" f/1.6, 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.65, 50MP 1/2.75" f/2.05200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4), 50MP periscope telephoto (f/3.4)
    Front camera32MP 1/2.74" f/2.4512MP wide (f/2.2)
    Battery6,000mAh5,000mAh
    Charge speed80W Supervooc, 50W Airvooc45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
    ConnectivitySub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.45G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions162.9x76.5x8.9mm6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm)
    Weight210g8.22 ounces
    IP RatingIP68, IP69IP68
    ColorsArctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean, Black EclipseTitanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow
    Operating SystemOxygenOS 15Android 14, One UI 6.1
    Price$899 / $999Starting at $1,299
2:27
DSC00828
Related
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: The most feature-packed, do-it-all phone in the world

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's new AI features along with (slightly) improved camera system and build make for the most maximal, do-it-all phone

Design and display

Different phones, different esthetics