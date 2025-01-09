OnePlus first brought its midrange R series phones to the US last year, and the 12R was widely praised for offering great specs at an affordable price. The 13R continues that trend with class-leading performance, a fantastic display, and a battery that doesn’t quit. As expected, the camera still leaves some to be desired, but it’s vastly improved over its predecessor, and it still comes in at a very tempting price.

About this review: OnePlus sent us a OnePlus 13R for review. The company had no input on this article and did not see its contents prior to publishing.

If you're looking for a OnePlus phone but want to save some money, the 13R is the perfect budget option, especially for gamers, thanks to exclusive CPU scheduling tech for games, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a solid camera array, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Class-leading performance

Two-day battery life

Fast charging

Premium design Cons No wireless charging

Still mediocre camera

Only one configuraiton $600 at OnePlus $600 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

Plenty of phone for the price

The 13R currently sells for $600 for 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and OnePlus has some great launch deals going on. You can get it for free with an eligible trade-in and you’re guaranteed $100 for any phone in any condition. For a limited time, you can also get a OnePlus Watch 2R or Buds Pro 3 (in the gorgeous new color) for free if you pre-order starting today, and the open sale begins on the 14th.

Considering all the other specs packed into this phone, that’s a great deal. It’s hard to find another phone that gives you the power of the 13R for this price. However, astute readers will note that the 12R from last year, in the 16GB of RAM configuration, launched at the same price. So, while I still think this is a good deal, you are getting less RAM for the same price this year. Shrinkflation.

You can grab the 13R directly from OnePlus or Best Buy now, and it will come to Amazon later this year. The Astral Trail color is only available online, but you’ll actually be able to get the phone physically in Best Buy, which is a first I believe. Best Buy will also through in a $100 gift card if you buy through them.

OnePlus 13R SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.78 inches, 2780x1264, 1-120Hz RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Rear camera 50MP 1/1.56" ƒ/1.8, 50MP 1/2.75" ƒ/2.0, 8MP 1/4" ƒ/2.2 Front camera 16MP 1/3.09" ƒ/2.4 Battery 6,000mAh Charge speed Up to 80W Supervooc Ports USB 2.0 Type-C Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 161.72x75.77x8.02mm Weight 206g IP Rating IP65 Colors Nebula Noir, Astral Trail Operating System OsygenOS 15 Price $599 Expand

What’s good about the OnePlus 13R?

Great display

OnePlus packs an incredible display in the 13R. It’s a 6.78-inch, 2780x1264, ProXDR screen that’s completely flat — a welcome departure from previous years.

OnePlus also brought over the amazing 1600 nits of brightness with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, assuming you’re watching compatible HDR content. It even packs a 120Hz refresh rate that dynamically refreshes between 1 to 120Hz, depending on what you’re doing.

Overall, the display is fantastic. The colors are great, the refresh rate is blessedly smooth, and I’ve loved using it.

Solid design

The design of the 13R is solid, albeit boring. The front and back are completely flat with the back sporting a matte finish.

The sides are aluminum which gives it a solid feel in the hand while keeping the weight down. The camera housing on the back is nearly identical to the 12R, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it’s a bit boring. OnePlus has also improved the water resistance to IP65.

Blazing performance

The 13R is packing the extremely respectable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powered last year’s flagships. That’s fantastic to see in a mid-range phone and delivers more than enough power for everything you need. From gaming to streaming, and everything in between, the phone just flies. Especially with the 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage on board (yes, it’s actually 4.0).

Granted, I’m still disappointed you can’t get 16GB of RAM, but it’s great to see them starting at 12GB of RAM, unlike almost every other phone maker who sees that as an upgrade.

Fast and smooth software

OnePlus has long touted OxygenOS as a ‘fast and smooth’ software experience and that continues to hold true on the 13R. It’s running the latest OxygenOS 15 which began rolling out to last year’s phones in November and it’s quite an improvement on what was already a clean software experience.

There are still some quirks and bugs like how changing the alert slider while in Chrome triggers the page search function, and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but honestly, I like it.

Power for days, charge in minutes

Battery life on the 13R has thoroughly impressed me. I am consistently getting two days of regular use without needing a charger. The 6,000mAh battery, backed by that power-saving LTPO display, and OnePlus’ (sometimes aggressive) battery-saving features means it just keeps going.

And, of course, the company’s famous fast charging is here too. It’s limited to 55W instead of the 80W speeds — in the U.S. at least — you see on the 13, but it still means you can charge from 0 to 100 in less than an hour. I’ll take that any day over the what-feels-like-days-long charging on nearly every other phone.

An actually good camera