For those in need of a new phone but who don't want to jump in at the top of the market, there are a lot of great phones out there, both iPhone and Android. That said, the OnePlus 13R and Pixel 8a are among the top choices on the market. But which one should you buy?

Luckily, we're here to help with the best OnePlus 13R vs. Pixel 8a comparison around.

Price, availability, and specs

Pre-order a 13R right now

The OnePlus 13R will be available on January 14th. There's only one model of 13R to speak of, which is the $600 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. However, you can opt for either the Nebula Noir or Astral Trail colorway, which are basically light and dark.

The Pixel 8a is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and you've got two models to choose between: a 128GB option and a 256GB option. The 128GB model will cost you $499, while the 256GB model goes for $559. Colorways include: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.



OnePlus 13R Google Pixel 8a SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Google Tensor G3 Display 6.78 inches, 2780x1264, 1-120Hz 6.1-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz OLED, 2000 nits peak RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera 50MP 1/1.56" ƒ/1.8, 50MP 1/2.75" ƒ/2.0, 8MP 1/4" ƒ/2.2 64MP Quad PD, f/1.89, 13MP UW Front camera 16MP 1/3.09" ƒ/2.4 13MP f/2.2 Battery 6,000mAh 4,492 mAh Charge speed Up to 80W Supervooc 18W wired, 7.5 wireless Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB-C port Dimensions 161.72x75.77x8.02mm 5.98 x 2.86 x 0.35in(152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm) Weight 206g 6.6Oz (188g) IP Rating IP65 IP67

Design and display

Mid-range phones, top-end designs