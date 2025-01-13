  • OnePlus 13R
    OnePlus 13R

    This brand-new mid-range offering from OnePlus has some interesting CPU scheduling tech for gamers, a solid Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, a capable camera suite, and a big 6,000mAh battery. For $600, this overall package is tough to beat.

    Pros
    • Great value
    • Impressive battery life and charging speed
    • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
    Cons
    • One config
    $600 at OnePlus $600 at Best Buy
  • An image showing a render of the Pixel 8a in Obsidian color.
    Google Pixel 8a

    Google's mid-range Pixel 8a offers up a Tensor G3 chip, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a big 120Hz OLED display, AI features, and a sleek design. Most importantly, you can pick up a 128GB model for just $500, keeping prices down.

    Pros
    • Affordable entrypoint
    • AI features
    • Strong camera performance
    Cons
    • Not as powerful as OnePlus 13R
    $500 at Amazon $500 at Google

For those in need of a new phone but who don't want to jump in at the top of the market, there are a lot of great phones out there, both iPhone and Android. That said, the OnePlus 13R and Pixel 8a are among the top choices on the market. But which one should you buy?

Luckily, we're here to help with the best OnePlus 13R vs. Pixel 8a comparison around.

Price, availability, and specs

Pre-order a 13R right now

The OnePlus 13R will be available on January 14th. There's only one model of 13R to speak of, which is the $600 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. However, you can opt for either the Nebula Noir or Astral Trail colorway, which are basically light and dark.

The Pixel 8a is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and you've got two models to choose between: a 128GB option and a 256GB option. The 128GB model will cost you $499, while the 256GB model goes for $559. Colorways include: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.


  		• OnePlus 13RGoogle Pixel 8a
    SoCSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile PlatformGoogle Tensor G3
    Display6.78 inches, 2780x1264, 1-120Hz 6.1-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz OLED, 2000 nits peak
    RAM12GB LPDDR5X8GB LPDDR5x
    Storage256GB UFS 4.0128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
    Rear camera50MP 1/1.56" ƒ/1.8, 50MP 1/2.75" ƒ/2.0, 8MP 1/4" ƒ/2.264MP Quad PD, f/1.89, 13MP UW
    Front camera16MP 1/3.09" ƒ/2.413MP f/2.2
    Battery6,000mAh4,492 mAh
    Charge speedUp to 80W Supervooc18W wired, 7.5 wireless
    PortsUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB-C port
    Dimensions161.72x75.77x8.02mm5.98 x 2.86 x 0.35in(152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm)
    Weight206g6.6Oz (188g)
    IP RatingIP65IP67
Design and display

Mid-range phones, top-end designs