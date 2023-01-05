Another week, another unofficial port of LineageOS 20 bringing the very latest build of Android to a practically ancient smartphone. Android 13 has been out for nearly five months now, and so many of the community's most popular devices have already gotten working ports. The list is growing every day, and this time it’s the turn for the OnePlus 2.

3 Images

Close

Odds are that not many of you are still using OnePlus' 2015 flagship as your daily drivers, but if you have one in a drawer somewhere, it might be worth flashing the unofficial build of LineageOS 20 on it. After all, there's no better way to get access to all of the improvements and enhancements of Google's latest OS on a device, whose official support ended with Android Marshmallow.

Built by XDA Senior Member _undead, almost all of the integral functionalities of the ROM such as Wi-Fi, audio, the cameras, device sensors, call, and data connectivity are working just fine. Security might be a bit of an issue until this ROM can be developed a little further, though, as SELinux is set to permissive. This is fine for debugging, but proceed with caution if you're planning to use it as your daily driver.

If you're still rocking the OnePlus 2, you can now try out Android 13 by downloading the unofficial LineageOS 20 release from the link provided below and following the instructions in the post to install the ROM. Keep in mind that the first boot might take some time, so don't start over thinking it as a bootloop.

Download unofficial LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 2

Aftermarket developments like this are a great way to give your old phone a new lease on life. If you have an old Android device gathering dust that hasn't received an update in years, be sure to check out our roundup of the Android 13 custom ROMs currently available on our forums.