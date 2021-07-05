This holiday weekend, OnePlus is offering discounts on its latest phones

To celebrate the U.S. Independence Day on the 4th of July, OnePlus is offering discounts and deals with their latest smartphones. Some of the free accessories deals end today, and the entire sale will end on July 6th, so you won’t want to miss this!

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro has some pretty sweet accessories with it for free right now, and you'll get some store credit to use too! See at OnePlus

Starting off the list of deals is the OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s one of our top smartphones so far this year and is the best phone that the company has made yet. With your purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro on the 4th of July, OnePlus is now throwing in a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Z and a choice of a case between the following:

Sandstone bumper case gray

Karbon bumper case

Unique bumper case Droid

What’s more, you’ll also get $50 USD/$40 CAD credited to your account immediately with your purchase to use on additional OnePlus peripherals or accessories. While the free gift offer ends at midnight on the 4th of July, you can still purchase this device and get the account credit up until the 6th of July.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 has some pretty sweet accessories with it for free right now, and you'll get some store credit to use too! See at OnePlus

With the OnePlus 9, you don’t get quite the selection of freebies to choose from, but you will get a pair of the OnePlus Buds Z for free, along with a choice between the following:

Karbon bumper case

Sandstone bumper case

3D tempered glass screen protector.

Just like with the OnePlus 9 Pro, this deal is only available on the 4th of July. However, you can still get $30 USD/$35 CAD credited to your account with your purchase up until the 6th of July.

OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T The OnePlus 8T has a pretty good discount running at the moment, and you should check it out! See at OnePlus

OnePlus 8 The OnePlus 8 has a pretty deep discount at currently, and it's definitely worth checking out! See at OnePlus

The OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 have seen some pretty big discounts. The OnePlus 8T is $50 off, bringing it down to $549, and the OnePlus 8 is $100 off, bringing it down to $399.

Are you picking up a new device during this long holiday weekend? Let us know in the comments below!