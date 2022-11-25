This is one of the best wireless chargers that OnePlus offers, and this Black Friday, it's 30% off for a limited time.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen amazing Black Friday deals on smartphones and tablets. But sometimes, accessories get overlooked, and items things can really make a difference in your daily flow. While you'll get better charging speeds through a cable, wireless charging is still more convenient.

But what if you could combine the best of both worlds? Well, that's exactly what OnePlus has done with its wireless charger that can charge up to 50W. For a limited time, during Black Friday, the wireless charger is being discounted by 30% off, knocking it down to just $48.99.

While there are plenty of wireless chargers available on the market, if you own a compatible OnePlus handset, the OnePlus Warp Charge 50 is going to be the best option for you. This wireless charger will allow you to charge at lightning speeds, thanks to its 50W charging speed. So, if you own a OnePlus 9, this charger can take you from zero to 100 in just a little over 40 minutes, which is impressive.

This premium charger will also allow you to lay your phone horizontally or vertically and still get a charge, thanks to its dual coil setup. Of course, if you don't own a compatible OnePlus device, you can still use this wireless charging pad, you just won't get the same great speeds.

If you are using a Samsung, iPhone, or other Qi wireless-compatible handset, you can expect speeds up to 15W. While the max charging speed of this wireless charger is 50W, you will need to have a compatible phone to get this speed, so make sure your handset is compatible.