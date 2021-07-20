OnePlus 6 and 6T receive July 2021 security patches in the latest update

Earlier this month, OnePlus finally rolled out the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, allowing users to try out the new software ahead of the public release. While it will be some time before the stable Android 11 update rolls out to everyone, OnePlus is continuing to refine the software experience for those running Android 10.

A new OxygenOS update is rolling out to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T units. The latest update improves the system stability, fixes known bugs, and bumps the security patch level. It’s a minor update, weighing just 175MB in size, with the only highlight being the updated July 2021 security patches.

OxygenOS 10.3.12 update changelog:

System Improved system stability Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.07 Fixed some known issues



OxygenOS 10.3.12 has started seeding to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T units. The update will be rolling out in batches, so it might take some time before it reaches every unit. But the good news is you can install it on your OnePlus 6/6T right away without having to wait for the automatic rollout. Below we have provided direct download links for both incremental and full OTA zips, which you can flash on your device to manually update your phone. To do so, download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model from below and flash it from the recovery or using the Local Upgrade option under Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 6 XDA Forums ||| OnePlus 6T XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 10.3.12 for the OnePlus 6 series

Links for full OTA zips aren’t live yet. We’ll be updating this post as we have access to them, so check back later.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!