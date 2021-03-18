Download: OxygenOS 10.3.9 for the OnePlus 6/6T brings February 2021 security patches

The upcoming OnePlus 9 series may be the talk of the town due to its Hasselblad camera system, crazy fast wireless charging, and latest Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, but the Chinese OEM is still working to keep their legacy devices supported. Today, the company started rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.9 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T via stable channel.

Thanks to OnePlus Community user SujoyModi for the screenshots!

The last update for the OnePlus 6 series brought January 2021 security patches while the new build brings the February 2021 security patches. The overall changelog is not too verbose on the changes incorporated within this update, opting for a generic “system stability and bug fixes” instead.

You can find the changelog below:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package Fixed known issues and improved system stability



Download OxygenOS 10.3.9 for the OnePlus 6 & 6T

As with all updates from the company, the OxygenOS 10.3.9 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are being rolled out in a staged fashion. This means that the OTA will initially be released to a limited number of users. Once the company confirms that there are no critical bugs in the release, it will be rolled out to the rest of the users in a few days.

However, if you cannot wait, you can also manually install the update as we have provided download links for the same. After downloading the appropriate update package for your device, navigate to Settings > System > updates and select Local Upgrade from the menu button located in the top right corner and select the downloaded ZIP file.

OxygenOS 10.3.9 for the OnePlus 6

Incremental OTA from 10.3.8

Full OTA

OxygenOS 10.3.9 for the OnePlus 6T

Incremental OTA from 10.3.8

Full OTA

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!