Here’s when the OnePlus 6/6T will get the OxygenOS 11 update with Android 11

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will soon receive the OxygenOS 11 update with Android 11. When the software is released, that would make it the third major OS update for the OnePlus 6 and second major OS update for the OnePlus 6T.

The company made the announcement in a forum post on Thursday, revealing the updates would arrive at the end of August.

“The Android 11 Open Beta version for the OnePlus 6 & 6T is scheduled to be released at the end of August, please stay tuned for our Community posts for more details.,” OnePlus said.

This is great news for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners; the former launched in May of 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo, while the latter launched in October of 2018 with Android 9 Pie installed. Given that the software updates for both the 6 and 6T are unified, the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 will likely be the final major OS update for both devices. In other words, don’t expect either device to get updated to Android 12.

OnePlus guarantees two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patch updates for most of its products (except for the Nord N10 and N100, which only get one year of OS updates and two years of security updates.)

In the same forum post OnePlus answers a handful of community questions that aren’t specific to the OnePlus 6 or 6T, including why the Gallery app takes so long to load pictures in Android 11. (The company didn’t say why it takes so long to load, but said it has made improvements to the experience.”

Meanwhile, OnePlus said it has fixed other performance related issues in OxygenOS 11, and said it’s working on a fix that has seen some OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices fail to connect to Android Auto on certain vehicles. OnePlus is aiming for an August launch for the first OxygenOS beta for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, so let’s hope the company sticks to it.