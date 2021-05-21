OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.11 with May 2021 security patches

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are both fairly old smartphones. Having launched in 2018 and having been superseded 3 generations ago, it’s hardly high-end anymore: the Snapdragon 845 that powers it is roughly equivalent in raw horsepower to smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 765G from last year. Nonetheless, it’s still a respectably serviceable smartphone that keeps getting security updates after all these years. Both smartphones are also due to receive an update to Android 11 very soon, but in the meantime, the company has begun rolling out May 2021 security updates for both devices.

Both of these phones, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T, are fast approaching their end-of-life stage, which means that most updates we’ll see from this point onwards won’t be very mind-blowing or introduce that many new features. And this is shown by how relatively modest this update is in terms of size. The changelog for the update only talks about minor bug fixes, performance and stability improvements, and the May 2021 security patches, which were released right around the start of this month—it’s not even late compared to other OEMs.

The update changelog goes as follows

System

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

If you want to grab the update and download it to your device, you can check out the links below.

OxygenOS 10.3.11 for OnePlus 6 (incremental) | OxygenOS 10.3.11 for OnePlus 6T (incremental)

Have in mind that the above updates areAs for the Android 11 update, well, the update is scheduled to come to both smartphones in August, so there’s still some time to wait until it arrives. In the meantime, however, security updates are always good to have. Download it to your device now!

Thanks to some_random_username for the download links!