Download: OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T receive stable Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 update

It’s finally time for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users to get their hands on the stable Android 11 update. The first Open Beta build was available about a month ago. Within a few weeks of that release, we saw the arrival of a second and third Open Beta. Now, just two days later since the last beta, OnePlus is releasing the stable update to OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 6 series.

In addition to the long-awaited bump in the Android OS version, the first obvious change in the update is the reimagined user interface. Also, along with the sweet new feature in Ambient Display that lets users come up with a wireframe picture based on the lock screen photo, the update introduces various Game Space-related functionalities as well. The stock camera application has received UI enhancements too, while the Shelf acquired support for an animated weather widget.

Here is the complete changelog for the full update:

Changelog for OxygenOS 11 stable update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone (Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter



Download: Stable OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11

As usual, OnePlus has opted for a staggered rollout strategy. The stable build will only roll out to a small number of users at first and will begin a wider rollout in a few days to avoid the risk of sending out an unstable build.

If you want to skip the wait and upgrade now, you can use the following full OTA download links. Pick the appropriate package for your phone, go to Settings > System > System Updates, and then click on the top-right icon and select “Local Upgrade” option. From there, select the update package that you have downloaded and proceed.

OnePlus 6

OxygenOS 11: Full Update

OnePlus 6T