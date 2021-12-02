OnePlus 6 and 6T now receiving November security patches

OnePlus might be slow to update many of its phones to newer versions of Android, but the company still does a (mostly) decent job of keeping the security patches coming. The OnePlus 6 and 6T are three years old at this point, but security updates are still trickling out for both phones, and now the November 2021 patches have arrived.

OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The changelog only mentions “improved system stability” and the November 2021 security patch level, with seemingly no other changes. This is the first update for both phones since September, when OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 brought the September 2021 patches and various bug fixes.

This could end up being the last official update for both the OnePlus 6 and 6T, considering they were only promised two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. Both phones are still plenty powerful for 2021 though, and OnePlus makes it easy to unlock the bootloader and install custom ROMs, so head on over to the forums for each device (linked below) if you’re interested in keeping your OnePlus 6 or 6T up to date.

OnePlus 6 Forums ||| OnePlus 6T Forums

OnePlus is still pushing OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 to the OP6/6T in a staged rollout, but if you don’t want to wait, we have all the links you need (thanks to XDA member some_random_username). As usual with OnePlus phones, you just have to download the correct package from the links below and move it to the root directory of the phone’s internal storage. Then head over to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the downloaded file to begin the installation.

OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 for OnePlus 6T

OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 for OnePlus 6