OnePlus 6 and 6T receive April 2021 security patches with new OxygenOS update

Don't want to wait? We have the downloads

The OnePlus 6 is nearing three years old, but OnePlus is still keeping it relatively up-to-date with the latest security fixes. The device, alongside the OnePlus 6T, received the February 2021 patches in late March, and now the April 2021 patches are rolling out to the OnePlus 6 and 6T… almost a month after Google released the fixes. Better late than never, I suppose.

The changelog for the update is incredibly short, only containing the April 2021 security patch level and fixes for unnamed bugs. Here’s the text from the update’s forum post:

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Exciting stuff. Like all other OnePlus phone updates, this is a staged rollout, so it’s only going out to a small number of OnePlus 6/6T owners at first. If there are no bugs, OnePlus will continue to expand the rollout until everyone can download it.

It’s probably a good idea to wait for the update to show up on its own — OnePlus has rolled back a few updates lately due to bugs — but we have the downloads below if you really want to upgrade now.

We’re still waiting on an official Android 11 upgrade to land for both the OnePlus 6 and 6T, even though it arrived on Google’s Pixel devices almost eight months ago. OxygenOS 11, the custom flavor of Android 11 on OnePlus phones, started rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series last month. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro received OxygenOS 11 in October 2020. OnePlus earlier this year said it will post more details about when or if the update will be made available for the 6/6T, but we have yet to learn more about the company’s update plans.

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!