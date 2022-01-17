OnePlus drops software support for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

In July last year OnePlus shared its updated Software Maintenance Schedule, promising three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates for its flagship devices. However, the new schedule didn’t apply to some of its older flagships. OnePlus only promised two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the OnePlus 7 series, while the aging OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were not even mentioned in the updated schedule.

Nevertheless, OnePlus recently pushed a security update to the two models, featuring the Android security patches for November 2021 and various bug fixes. Sadly, OnePlus has now confirmed that that was the last official software update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, and the company won’t be shipping any further updates to the devices.

In a recent comment on the OnePlus Community forums, a OnePlus staff member has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have finally reached the end of official software support. The comment notes:

After 3 major updates and more than 3 years of updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds it’s now time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 and 6T official software support.

Thankfully, this doesn’t mean that you now have to get rid of your OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T. We have a strong community of third-party developers on our forums who will continue to support the two devices with custom ROMs based on the latest Android release. Head on over to our OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T forums by following the links below if you wish to get another year (or two) out of your phone.

OnePlus 6 XDA Forums || OnePlus 6T XDA Forums

If you’re new to the custom ROM scene, make sure you check out our detailed tutorial on how to install a custom recovery to get started. After installing a custom recovery, check out our tutorial on how to install custom ROMs. We’d recommend trying out the Pixel Experience ROM if you want to give your phone a Google Pixel-like makeover. Alternatively, you can try the Syberia Project ROM if you want a taste of Android 12.