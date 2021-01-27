OnePlus 6, 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.8 update with January 2021 security patches

OnePlus has announced a new update for the Plus 6 and OnePlus 6T, which includes the January 2021 security patches. Beginning today, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.8 to the nearly three-year-old devices.

Like other software releases, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.8 in stages, so you may not see it right away. OnePlus said that only a limited number of users will get the update today, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days. The company is doing this to ensure there are no critical bugs.

“For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us,” OnePlus said in a forum post. “With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.”

Below is the changelog:

System updates Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2 Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01 Updated GMS package to 2020.09

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



OnePlus has continued to actively support the OnePlus 6 and 6T over the last several months, releasing monthly updates with the latest security patches. Recently, the company introduced an OxygenOS update that featured a quick reply option in gaming mode and accidental touch prevention in Game Space.

Today’s update doesn’t introduce any notable new features. However, OnePlus is including its OnePlus Store app with the update. If you’re unfamiliar with the app, the company describes it as a “convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products.

The company said the app can easily be installed if you don’t want it on your phone.

Downloads

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

