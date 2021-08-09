OnePlus 6 and 6T receive third OxygenOS 11 beta

Last month, OnePlus released the first beta of Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6 T, allowing power users to test drive the new software ahead of the stable release. This was followed by the second beta release towards the end of July, which optimized the overheating control management and enhanced 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity. Now both phones are receiving a new beta update which further refines the software experience.

The third beta OxygenOS 11 beta, is rolling out to the OnePlus 6 and 6T as OnePlus continues to patch issues and iron out annoying bugs. The new update promises to improve the smoothness of YouTube videos, fixes a bug related to the Work-Life Balance feature, and optimizes background process management for improved battery life.

System Optimized background process management mechanism to improve battery life Improved the smoothness of YouTube playing videos Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network Fixed the failed issue of enabling VoWiFi

Work-Life Balance Fixed the issue that the feature doesn’t work when the screen is locked



OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 has already started rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T units. If you’re running the second beta, you should receive the latest build as an OTA shortly. As always, we have also provided direct download links to incremental and full OTA zip packages for both devices below. If you’re coming from the stable version, download the full OTA; grab the incremental update if you’re on Open Beta 2. Once downloaded, put the update package in the root directory of your internal storage. Next, navigate to Settings > System > System Update > “Local Update“ and select the downloaded package from the internal storage to start the installation process.

Download OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!