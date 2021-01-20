OnePlus 7 and 7T series get Android 11 with OxygenOS Open Beta 1

OnePlus maintains an active channel of beta updates for its users, routinely testing out new features in OxygenOS for its smartphones. While the relative newness of the OnePlus 8 lineup and even the mid-ranger OnePlus Nord earns them most of the company’s attention in terms of receiving Android 11 updates, the Chinese OEM has not forgotten its 2019 flagship smartphones – OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro. After several months of assuring, the company recently hinted about the arrival of Android 11 for the four smartphones via the Open Beta branch. And now, OnePlus has finally announced the release of the first Open Beta of Android 11-based OxygenOS for the OnePlus 7 and 7T lineup.

The full changelog for OxygenOS Open Beta 1 (Android 11) is as follows:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the “Ambient Display” by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



OnePlus mentions brightness adjustment lag, increased power consumption, glitchy Bluetooth audio, and minor anomalies in the stock Gallery app as some of the known bugs of Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1. However, you can share your feedback on the software and report additional bugs via the Community App to help the software development team iron out any major issues in the final release.

So, if you have a OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, or 7T Pro running a stable OxygenOS build and wish to try out the Android 11 update, download the appropriate firmware package for your model using the links below and place them in the root directory of the internal storage. You can install the update by heading over to Settings>System Update and choosing “Local Update” from the menu on the top right.

OnePlus 7 Forums ||| OnePlus 7 Pro Forums

OnePlus 7T Forums ||| OnePlus 7T Pro Forums

Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 1 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7T/7T Pro

Download links for the OTA ZIP files for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T family are available below. They are nearly 2.7GB in size, so keep that in mind if you’re on a limited data plan. OnePlus also recommends you have at least 30% of battery left and 3GB of storage available on your device before you proceed. You will not have to wipe any data if you are upgrading from an earlier version – either stable or beta – to this latest release, however, if you plan on rolling back to an older version, you will have to wipe data.

Warning: Don’t install this on OnePlus 7T/7T Pro models without creating a full backup. According to an official source, installing the currently published package on both stable and Open Beta firmware completely wipes your device, thus it is highly recommended that you back up your data before proceeding. Users are advised to exercise caution.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Source: OnePlus Forums (1, 2)

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!