OnePlus recently released the fourth Open Beta version of Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. That build was mostly to fix system and Bluetooth-related bugs. Now, OnePlus has gone ahead and released stable OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro in the form of a staged rollout.

In addition to the long-awaited bump in the Android version, Oxygen OS 11 brings the February 2021 security patches to these phones. Also, along with the sweet new features in Dark Mode that lets users set a specific time range for automatic activation, the update introduces HEVC video recording support as well. The Game Space application now comes with a quick reply and an accidental touch prevention feature. Here is the full changelog:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience Updated Android security patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added the HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromizing on quality

Dark mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads-up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode. Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage. Optimize the loading scren of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



What is surprising in the changelog is the security patch level. Considering we are already at March 2021, including the security patch from February definitely seems like a poor choice.

Download: OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7T/7T Pro

As always, the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 is rolling out to a limited set of users right now. Once OnePlus confirms that it doesn’t have any major bugs, it should roll out to the remaining users. In case you don’t wish to wait for the update notification to pop up, you can download the update package from the links below and manually install it on your device. You can then sideload the update by heading over to Settings>System Update and choosing “Local Update” from the menu on the top right.

OnePlus 7

Global / India: Full Update

Europe: Full Update

OnePlus 7 Pro

Global / India: Full Update

Europe: Full Update

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!