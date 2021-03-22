OxygenOS Open Beta 4 based on Android 11 rolls out to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

While OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 9 series, the company is also reminding users that it hasn’t forgotten about the OnePlus 7 and 7T series by releasing an update through its Open Beta program. It may take several more rounds of Open Beta releases before we see the final stable OxygenOS 11 build lands on these devices, but the OEM is making steady progress in that direction as the fourth OxygenOS Open Beta based on Android 11 is now available for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 | OnePlus 7 Pro | OnePlus 7T | OnePlus 7T Pro

As expected, Open Beta 4 is mostly a bug-fixing update, and we’re not seeing any major shuffle in terms of new features or UI changes. The update addresses the issue where Bluetooth headsets are silent in aptX Adaptive mode, while the rest of the fixes revolves around improving the overall system stability.

The full update changelog for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series can be found below:

System Fixed the issue that the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Bluetooth Fixed the issue where Bluetooth headsets are silent in aptX Adaptive mode



Note that the regular OnePlus 7 didn’t receive the third Android 11-based beta update due to AOD-related issues. As such, the new build also brings every Open Beta 3-specific changes to the device.

Download OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro

Users already on the OxygenOS beta path will receive this update as an incremental OTA if they are stock unrooted, and as a complete update if they are rooted. On the other hand, people who are not on the beta path need to download and manually flash the ROM.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!