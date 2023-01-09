After a significant delay, OnePlus rolled out the first stable OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series last October. OnePlus halted the rollout a few weeks after the initial release due to a network problem and issued a fresh update, which rolled out to all variants of the devices. While plenty of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series users are still facing issues updating from OxygenOS 11 to OxygenOS 12, the company has started rolling out the third and final software update for the devices.

OnePlus announced the latest release in recent posts on its community forums, revealing that OxygenOS 12 MP3 brings the December 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 T series, along with a couple of minor improvements. The company also confirmed that this would be the final software update for the devices, meaning that the 2019 flagships won't receive any security or feature updates in the future.

As with the previous release, OxygenOS 12 MP3 is rolling out to all regional variants of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. However, it's a phased rollout, so you might have to wait a while to receive the update on your device. Alternatively, you can skip the wait by downloading the firmware package from the links below and flashing the update manually. Before you flash the update, check out the full changelog in the section below.

OxygenOS 12 (MP3) changelog:

System Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability and performance.

Communication Improves the stability of mobile network connections.



Download OxygenOS 12 MP3 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series

Currently, we have access to download links for the Indian variants of the devices. We'll update this post with download links for other regional variants as soon as they become available.

If you're still on OxygenOS 11, install the previous OxygenOS 12 release before installing this update, or you might encounter issues.

Source: OnePlus Community forums (1,2)