OnePlus rolls out May 2022 security patches for the OnePlus 7 & OnePlus 7T series

Over the last few months, OnePlus has been rolling out bi-monthly security updates for its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series devices. The previous software update for the devices featured the Android security patches for April 2022, leading us to believe that OnePlus would roll out the June 2022 security patches to the phones this month. However, while OnePlus has started rolling out a new security update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, it brings the older May 2022 security patches.

The latest update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series has started rolling out to users in all regions. As mentioned earlier, it brings the May 2022 security patches, along with some system stability improvements. Here’s the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.8.1 update for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro:

OxygenOS 11.0.8.1 changelog

System Improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2022.05



As with all OTA updates from OnePlus, the latest OxygenOS release for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series is rolling out in a staged fashion. If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update, you can install it manually by downloading the firmware from the links provided below.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 || OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || OnePlus 7T Pro

Download OxgenOS 11.0.8.1 for the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series

Note that OnePlus rolls out most OxygenOS updates gradually in order to catch any bugs. Sideloading an update early means that you accept the risks of any untoward bugs. Make sure you take a full backup of your device before installing the update.

Interestingly, OnePlus is not giving the EU variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G the same treatment as the other devices in the OnePlus 7 series. The device is still stuck on the November 2021 security patch level, even though it’s within its software maintenance window. OnePlus has not provided any clarification on the matter.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!