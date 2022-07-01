OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 brings Android 12 to OnePlus 7 and 7T series

We’re quickly approaching Android 13‘s official launch, but some phones are still in line for last year’s software. OnePlus, for example, has focused on updating its more recent devices to Android 12, but it’s finally turned its attention to its 2019 flagships. After a brief closed beta testing period, the company has finally announced the release of the first Open Beta build of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T lineup.

As you might expect, this is a beefy update for OnePlus 7/7 Pro and 7T/7T Pro owners. Not only does OxygenOS 12 sport an all-new look, but the first public beta brings along an enhanced Canvas AOD feature, three adjustable levels in the dark mode, an inbox frame rate stabilizer, and much more. Along with those OnePlus-specific tweaks, this software includes all of Android 12’s various enhancements under the hood.

You can check out the complete list of changes below:

System Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages

Games Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Accessibility Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar



Additionally, the release ships with the June 2022 Android security patches. The underlying build number is H.20 for the OnePlus 7 series, while the OnePlus 7T family gets F.12 as their initial Open Beta. The OxygenOS base is 12.1 for both.

According to OnePlus, this is an early build, released in order to gather feedback before rolling out to the stable channel. As such, expect the beta software to be less stable than normal builds, and so you probably shouldn’t install it on your daily driver. Nonetheless, make sure you backup your stuff before you proceed.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 || OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || OnePlus 7T Pro

Download: OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

For the OnePlus 7 and 7T family of devices, the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta release is available only for the Indian variants. The installation package for each phone is nearly 4GB in size, so keep that in mind if you’re on a limited data plan. OnePlus also recommends you have at least 30% battery available on your device before attempting the flash.

Although your personal data shouldn’t be affected on upgrading to the Open Beta build, reverting to the stable channel will lead to a wipe, so always take a complete backup beforehand.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (1, 2)