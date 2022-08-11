Download: OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 based on Android 12 rolls out to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

OnePlus launched the first Android 12-based Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T lineup at the beginning of July, and now the company is back with a fresh new beta build. The Chinese OEM has started rolling out the second pair of Open Betas for OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro, including a handful of fixes for issues introduced the initial Android 12 beta release.

The incremental update squashes a few bugs, like some double tap action anomalies, a vibration intensity related issue, and a weird camera glitch. The underlying software version of the Open Beta 2 release is H.26 (for the OnePlus 7 series) / F.15 (for the OnePlus 7T series). The update doesn’t increment the Android security patch level, though, so the phones are still on July 2022 patches.

The full changelog goes as follows:

System [Improved] system stability in some scenarios [Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios [Optimized] the experience of fingerprint unlocking [Fixed] the issue that double tap to wake or turn off screen worked abnormally

Camera [Fixed] the issue that camera crashed after turning on Ultra Steady

Application [Fixed] the issue that My Files crashed in certain scenarios.



According to OnePlus, there is still one known issue present in the second beta:

Known Issue(s) The flash is unavailable when using the camera in an environment with high temperatures.



XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 || OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || OnePlus 7T Pro

Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

If you’re already running the OxygenOS 12 OB1 software on your device, you should receive the OTA update notification soon. Keep in mind that the Indian edition is the only eligible variant for the beta.

For those who can’t wait for the automatic rollout, we have provided direct links to device-specific OTA packages below for you to skip the wait and install the new update right away on your device.

OnePlus 7

India Open Beta 2 (GM1901_11.H.26) Full update Full update (alternate source) Incremental update from OB1



OnePlus 7 Pro

India Open Beta 2 (GM1911_11.H.26) Full update Full update (alternate source) Incremental update from OB1



OnePlus 7T

India Open Beta 2 (HD1901_11.F.15) Full update Full update (alternate source) Incremental update from OB1



OnePlus 7T Pro

India Open Beta 2 (HD1911_11.F.15) Full update Full update (alternate source) Incremental update from OB1



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (1, 2, 3)