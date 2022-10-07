Download: OnePlus 7 and 7T series finally receive stable Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12

If you’ve got a OnePlus flagship from 2019, prepare to download a fresh new software update. The company waited until July to announce the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta initiative for the 7 and 7T series, more than eight full months after Android 12 went public. Following the usual round of beta testing, a stable build of OxygenOS 12 is now available for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro, bringing several enhancements to the phones.

The build number of the stable release is H.28 (for the OnePlus 7 series) / F.16 (for the OnePlus 7T series). In addition to everything brought to the table by Android 12, OxygenOS 12 introduces a major visual overhaul to these OnePlus phones. The Android security patch level (SPL) is a bit old, though, as OnePlus ships the August 2022 security patches with these builds.

Here is the complete changelog for the update:

Changelog for OxygenOS 12 stable update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series System Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages

Games Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Accessibility Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar



Keep in mind that although this is the inaugural stable build, the release is currently limited to existing Open Beta participants only. According to multiple user reports, the software might need a bit more polishing here and there before one could mark it as a true daily driver. As such, make sure you backup your stuff before you proceed.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 || OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || OnePlus 7T Pro

Download: Stable OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can manually sideload the update after downloading the appropriate package for your model from the index below. We’ll continue to update this article as we get more download links.

OnePlus 7

India (GM1901_11.H.28) Full update (for OB users) Incremental update from OB2



OnePlus 7 Pro

India (GM1911_11.H.28) Full update (for OB users) Incremental update from OB2



OnePlus 7T

India (HD1901_11.F.16) Full update (for OB users) Incremental update from OB2



OnePlus 7T Pro

India (HD1911_11.F.16) Full update (for OB users) Incremental update from OB2



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (1, 2)