OnePlus 7 and 7T series receive another stable OxygenOS 12 update

After a long hiatus, OnePlus rolled out the first stable OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series earlier this month. The update brought all the new features Google introduced in Android 12 to the devices, along with a couple of OnePlus’ own additions. Interestingly, the first OxygenOS 12 stable update for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro was only available for the Indian variants, which left many users disgruntled. OnePlus is now setting things right with a fresh update on the stable channel.

OnePlus announced the rollout in recent posts on its community forums and revealed that it decided against rolling out the previous release to other regions due to a network problem. Therefore, the latest OxygenOS 12 stable update (MP2) for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series will be the first update for the EU and Global variants.

The update includes all the changes offered in the previous release, along with some system stability improvements and communication stability optimizations. Like the previous release, the latest build packs the Android security patches for August 2022.

OnePlus has also provided rollback builds for all regions to help users revert to OxygenOS 11 if they face any issues. In addition, the company has provided the latest OxygenOS 11 packages for all variants to help users restore lost applications after the rollback. You can download the rollback and OxygenOS 11 package for your device from the announcement threads linked below.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 || OnePlus 7 Pro || OnePlus 7T || OnePlus 7T Pro

Download OxygenOS 12 MP2 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series

Currently, we have access to download links for the Indian variants only. We’ll update this post with download links for the other regional variants as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

